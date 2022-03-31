With Overtime Rules Changed, What Other NFL Rules Should Be Examined Next?

0 of 6

Colin E. Braley/Associated Press

NFL players and fans can finally stop arguing about whether the current overtime system is fair—at least until the next playoff game ends in questionable overtime fashion.

On Tuesday, NFL owners approved a modified overtime rule that will guarantee both teams a possession during the postseason. Previously, a defensive score or touchdown on the opening possession would end overtime before it reached true sudden death. Now, if a team wins the coin toss, gets the ball and finds the end zone, the opposition will have a chance to match.

In theory, the new rule will make postseason overtime fairer, and that's a good thing. It's also a significant change and perhaps the first of many to be considered this offseason.

The league generally implements multiple rules changes and tweaks during the offseason—seven changes occurred in 2021—and with overtime out of the way, it's fair to wonder what rules could be examined next.

Below, you'll find a look at several current rules that could and perhaps should be tweaked to improve the game, aid in officiating and/or strengthen the competitive balance. First, though, let's dig a little further into the new state of playoff overtime.