Re-Ranking the 8 NHL Teams That Desperately Need to Win the 2022 Draft Lottery

John Hefti/Associated Press

In January we ranked the five NHL teams that desperately needed to win the 2022 draft lottery. With this year's trade deadline now history and the end of the regular season (April 29) on the horizon, it's a good time to revisit and expand our ranking.

A lottery date has yet to be announced, but we have a clearer picture as to which teams won't make the postseason.

Of the 16 clubs outside the playoff picture as of Tuesday, the Vegas Golden Knights, Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets are still contenders for a wild-card spot. The rest have little or no realistic chance of clinching a berth. Some, such as the Arizona Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers, have been eliminated.

All of those teams out of contention would love to win the lottery and select a top prospect with the first overall pick. Shane Wright of the Ontario Hockey League's Kingston Frontenacs, Logan Cooley of the United States National Team Development Program and Joakim Kemell of JYP in Finland are among the most promising prospects, as per NHL Central Scouting's midseason rankings.

Some of these clubs, however, have a more dire need to win the lottery than others. The Coyotes, for example, could use that pick to land a potential franchise player. The Flyers could use it as the cornerstone of a possible rebuild following two discouraging seasons.

Here is our updated ranking of eight clubs that need to win this year's draft lottery more than their other non-playoff peers. The number of years absent from the playoffs and the status of ongoing roster rebuilds or the need to conduct one were among the factors that determined the rankings.

As with our previous ranking, we've limited our list to teams that haven't won the draft lottery in the past five years. Therefore, the Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils are excluded.