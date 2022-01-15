Ranking the 5 NHL Teams That Desperately Need to Win the Draft Lottery This Year

0 of 5

The 2022 NHL draft will be held at the Bell Centre in Montreal on July 7-8. Prior to that, a lottery consisting of two draws following the completion of the 2021-22 regular season will determine the order of the draft for the 16 teams that failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Two notable changes have been made beginning in this year's: Teams will be restricted from moving up more than 10 spots in the draft order if it wins one of the draws and cannot win the lottery more than twice in five years. However, wins in the lottery prior to this year won't count against this total.

NHL Central Scouting Bureau listed Shane Wright of the Ontario Hockey League's Kingston Frontenacs as the top prospect in their mid-season rankings. In his January rankings of the top prospects, TSN's Craig Button compared the 17-year-old Wright to Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron.

Any NHL club would love to land a player with the potential to blossom into one of the game's great two-way centers. Wright could prove to be a fine long-term consolation prize for those who fail to reach this year's postseason.

While this season is approaching the halfway point, there are already a handful of teams near the bottom of the NHL's overall standings facing long odds of reaching the playoffs. Some of them, like the Montreal Canadiens, could use the first-overall pick to commence a long-overdue roster overhaul. Others, like the Arizona Coyotes, could use that selection to continue their ongoing rebuild.

Here's our ranking of the five clubs that desperately need to win this year's draft lottery. This list is limited to teams that have not won the draft lottery within the past five years. Therefore, we've excluded the Buffalo Sabres (2021, 2018), New York Rangers (2020) and New Jersey Devils (2019, 2017).

