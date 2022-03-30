WWE WrestleMania 38: Updated Card, PPV Schedule and Predicting the Match Listing

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

The layout of any WrestleMania event can decide the success, or failure, of WWE's annual extravaganza.

In 2002, the company opted to book Chris Jericho vs. Triple H in the main event of WrestleMania X-8 instead of The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan and the result was an exhausted crowd that did not respond nearly as loudly as it should have for the Undisputed Championship match.

This year, two decades later, WWE has learned its lesson.

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns is undeniably the hottest match on the card, the most hyped and heavily promoted contest of either night of The Showcase of the Immortals. It will close the show out Sunday, but what about the other matches.

Which match slots where on their respective night?

Ahead of the extraordinary premium live event, we predict the listing for each match and run down the full WrestleMania 38 match card.