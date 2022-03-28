NFL Rumors: Latest on Jimmy Garoppolo, James Bradberry Trade Buzz, Deebo SamuelMarch 28, 2022
NFL Rumors: Latest on Jimmy Garoppolo, James Bradberry Trade Buzz, Deebo Samuel
The first wave of NFL free agency has come and gone, and while the activity has slowed some, last week's surprise trade of Tyreek Hill showed that big moves can come at any time.
The Kansas City Chiefs dealt Hill to the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday, getting a 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick, 2022 fourth-round pick, 2023 fourth-round pick and 2023 sixth-round pick out of the deal.
In an offseason that has been highlighted by blockbuster trades and significant signings, the Hill trade probably isn't the last headline-maker we'll see.
Several quality players are left on the free-agent market, and a handful could be acquired by trade. One of them, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, just took his team to the NFC Championship Game.
Shoulder Surgery Has Hurt Jimmy Garoppolo's Trade Value
There's a lot for a quarterback-needy team to like about Garoppolo. He's an archetypal pocket passer with enough mobility to fit just about any scheme. He has 47 NFL starts on his resume, and he's now helped the 49ers reach two NFC title games and one Super Bowl.
However, Garoppolo has never been a Pro Bowler and possesses a significant injury history. He missed 13 games in 2018, 10 games in 2020, two games this past season and recently underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder.
According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the surgery has kept teams from making a bid on the 30-year-old.
"The biggest problem, as one league source explained it on Saturday, is the shoulder surgery Garoppolo underwent earlier this month," Florio wrote. "No one will trade for a quarterback with a $25 million compensation package after he underwent surgery to repair the labrum in his throwing shoulder, the source explained."
Garoppolo's market is further impacted by recent trades involving Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz. Baker Mayfield is also available, and while he also underwent offseason shoulder surgery, it was on his non-throwing shoulder.
According to Florio, 49ers GM John Lynch "is telling interested teams" that he has an offer of two second-round picks for Garoppolo on the table. If that's true, he should take it. The trade market for Garoppolo already appears weak, and it could get even weaker after next month's draft.
Giants Close to Trading James Bradberry
James Bradberry has been a starting corner for the New York Giants since he was acquired in 2020 free agency. He was a Pro Bowler in his first season with New York, but now he appears to be on his way out.
Bradberry is in the final year of his contract and is scheduled to carry a cap hit of $21.9 million. Cutting him for cap purposes could be a possibility, but the Giants appear willing to get whatever they can in a trade instead. ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported a late-round pick could get a deal done.
According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the Giants are close to finalizing a trade:
"The Giants are going to trade James Bradberry. It's unwise, but it's going to happen. GM Joe Schoen is expected to unload the team's best defensive back soon, according to league sources here at The Breakers luxury resort in Palm Beach, Fla. The Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts are teams to watch in a Bradberry trade, sources say."
This isn't the first we've heard of the Chiefs' interest in Bradberry. Jordan Schultz of The Game Day NFL reported on Friday that Kansas City is eying both Bradberry and free-agent corner Stephon Gilmore.
Kansas City is definitely a team to watch, especially now that it has the extra draft capital from the Hill deal.
Bradberry appeared in all 17 games for the Giants last season and logged 17 passes defended and four interceptions. The 28-year-old is still a quality starter, and it would be a shock if New York cannot move him in the coming days.
Jets Eying Receiver Trade Targets, Including Deebo Samuel
Hill wasn't the first notable receiver to be traded this offseason. The Dallas Cowboys sent Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns, and the Green Bay Packers dealt Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. However, Hill is a receiver the Jets were looking to acquire.
According to Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus (h/t Adam H. Beasley of Pro Football Network), a trade to the Jets was "almost a done deal."
It seems that New York hasn't given up on the idea of trading for a premier pass-catcher after missing out on Hill. According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, the Jets are watching to see if anyone else becomes available:
"A handful of star receivers are entering the final year of their rookie contract, including DK Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks), A.J. Brown (Tennessee Titans) and Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers). The market is blowing up, which might make it harder for their teams to re-sign them. ... At this point, there's no indication that any of them are available, but the Jets are keeping an eye on the situations, just in case."
Samuel is a particularly interesting potential target for New York. He has one year left on his contract, and the Jets' staff is quite familiar with him.
Head coach Robert Saleh was San Francisco's defensive coordinator before coming to New York, while offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur previously served as the 49ers' passing-game coordinator. They should know precisely how to get the most out of the 2021 All-Pro.
As Cimini noted, though, players like Samuel, D.K. Metcalf and A.J. Brown aren't actively being shopped. Of course, there wasn't much buzz about Kansas City shopping Hill until just before the trade happened.
*Contract information via Spotrac.