NFL Rumors: Latest on Jimmy Garoppolo, James Bradberry Trade Buzz, Deebo Samuel

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

James Bradberry has been a starting corner for the New York Giants since he was acquired in 2020 free agency. He was a Pro Bowler in his first season with New York, but now he appears to be on his way out.

Bradberry is in the final year of his contract and is scheduled to carry a cap hit of $21.9 million. Cutting him for cap purposes could be a possibility, but the Giants appear willing to get whatever they can in a trade instead. ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported a late-round pick could get a deal done.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the Giants are close to finalizing a trade:

"The Giants are going to trade James Bradberry. It's unwise, but it's going to happen. GM Joe Schoen is expected to unload the team's best defensive back soon, according to league sources here at The Breakers luxury resort in Palm Beach, Fla. The Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts are teams to watch in a Bradberry trade, sources say."

This isn't the first we've heard of the Chiefs' interest in Bradberry. Jordan Schultz of The Game Day NFL reported on Friday that Kansas City is eying both Bradberry and free-agent corner Stephon Gilmore.

Kansas City is definitely a team to watch, especially now that it has the extra draft capital from the Hill deal.

Bradberry appeared in all 17 games for the Giants last season and logged 17 passes defended and four interceptions. The 28-year-old is still a quality starter, and it would be a shock if New York cannot move him in the coming days.