2022 NHL Free Agency: Early Rankings for the Top Players on the Market

1 of 11

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Andre Burakovsky, Colorado Avalanche: Burakovsky has steadily improved in his three seasons with the Avs. While his production has slowed a bit from his nearly point-per-game effort in his first 35 games, the 27-year-old winger has already set a career-high with 46 points in 63 contests.

Mark Giordano, Toronto Maple Leafs: The first captain of the Seattle Kraken, the 2018-19 winner of the James Norris Memorial Trophy had a respectable 23 points in 55 games with the expansion franchise. The 38-year-old defenseman was shipped to the Maple Leafs before the trade deadline.

Ville Husso, St. Louis Blues: The 27-year-old has taken over the starter's job from Jordan Binnington. He has a 16-5-4 record with a 2.33 goals-against average and a save percentage of .925.

Darcy Kuemper, Colorado Avalanche: The 31-year-old has overcome a shaky start to his Avalanche tenure. He has 30 wins, nine losses and just two overtime defeats in 45 starts with a 2.39 goals-against average, a .923 save percentage and five shutouts.

Ondrej Palat, Tampa Bay Lightning: Palat, 30, remains a valuable core member of the defending Stanley Cup champions. The two-way winger has 36 points in 58 games, putting him on pace to reach 40 points for the seventh time in his 10 campaigns.

Bryan Rust, Pittsburgh Penguins: Overshadowed by fellow pending free-agent teammates Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, the 29-year-old winger has 21 goals and 52 points in 44 games. He's on pace to surpass his career bests in goals (27) and points (56).

Ryan Strome, New York Rangers: With 45 points in 61 games, the 28-year-old is on track to score 50 points for the third time in nine seasons. The Rangers could re-sign him given his solid play alongside star winger Artemi Panarin.

Vincent Trocheck, Carolina Hurricanes: With 43 points this season, the 28-year-old has exceeded the 40-point plateau for the fifth time in his nine-year career. He will draw interest from clubs seeking a second-line center if he tests the market.