NFL Free Agents Who Could Break the Bank in 2023

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The free-agency signing frenzy that started off the new league year is finally starting to slow down, making this a great time to look ahead to next year's crop of available talent.

There are plenty of notable players finishing out the final year of their contract in 2022.

Some of these stars are in line for a big payday due to their combination of proven career production, potential to contribute well into the future and clean bills of health.

Others may have been productive in the past but are now getting up there in football years or have dealt with injuries that will limit their earning power on a new contract.

We'll focus on the former here, a group preparing to have the Brink's truck backed up if and when they hit the open market as 2023 free agents.

Here's a look at some of the players teams will have to break the bank for next year.