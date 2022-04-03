Bianca Belair and the Real Winners and Losers from WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 1

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

There can't be a winner without a loser, and even at WrestleMania 38, that is true for the WWE Superstars on the card.

Everyone heads into the biggest show of the year hoping to have their own 'Mania moment. Some etch their names in the history books with iconic matches that will be in video packages for decades to come, but others fall short of expectations.

With the top two women's titles on the line, Seth Rollins set up for a "main event" match against Vince McMahon's handpicked mystery opponent, Logan Paul's in-ring debut and the return of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, who stood out?

Let's recap the winners and losers from Night 1 of WrestleMania 38.