Best and Worst Booking Decisions of WWE WrestleMania 38 Match Card Results

If there is truly going to be one world champion going forward, the Intercontinental and United States Championships will have to matter more as the next best things, but they are in a terrible position right now.

How was there room on the card for as many recaps and filler segments, but the best WWE could do for Ricochet was to lazily set him up for a match against Los Lotharios the week prior to SmackDown? How was Damian Priest not given a rematch for the United States Championship and he and Finn Balor just thrown into the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on Friday night?

This diminishes the value of these titles drastically. The Intercontinental Championship had already not been defended a single time on a pay-per-view since last year's WrestleMania, and everyone can tell these are afterthoughts.

WWE can't just ignore these belts and then tell fans they're prestigious on a whim and have everyone buy into it. Perception is reality. When WWE isn't interested enough in the people holding the titles and perpetually sidelines them, that means those Superstars and the championships mean less and less as time goes on.

Either put the belts on people you care about so the titles are elevated, or give the belts to someone you want to elevate and don't expect merely holding it to be good enough.

Just like wrestling on the kickoff doesn't hold the same weight as being on the main card and everyone knows it, no matter how WWE would like to spin it, the same goes for not being involved in WrestleMania. Wrestling on SmackDown just isn't the same and when fans aren't into Balor or Ricochet, WWE will think that's a reflection of those wrestlers failing, rather than its own fault in setting them up for failure and not giving them the tools to succeed.

It was a bad decision to leave both titles off a two-night WrestleMania, and it won't age well over time for these championships to look back and have that in their history.