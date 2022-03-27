Predicting Which NFL Stars May Be Entering Final Season with Their Current Teams

0 of 7

The 2022 offseason is mere weeks old, and it's already one of the most landscape-altering offseasons we've seen. Franchise cornerstones Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan, Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill have all switched teams since March began.

The movement of this much star power would have seemed outlandish a few years ago. It seemed highly unlikely just a couple of months ago. The reality is, however, that in today's NFL, only a handful of players can be considered truly "untouchable."

Even future Hall of Famers like Wilson or Adams can be dumped via free agency or trade if they start to age out or become too expensive. No, the salary cap isn't a myth.

This is a newer trend but not one that's suddenly going to go away in a year. The 2023 offseason could end up just as wild as this one, with several faces of the franchise finding new homes. Which of these franchise staples are most likely to be on the move next offseason? You'll find the whos and the whys below.

We're not covering retirement candidates here. Players are listed in alphabetical order.