Bargain-Bin Free Agents Who Can Still Help NFL Teams in 2022

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Likely because of his injury history, cornerback Bryce Callahan remains available, probably at a below-market price. Injuries have limited Callahan to 13 games or fewer in each of his pro campaigns, and a foot setback caused him to miss all of 2019.

Before free agency started, Pro Football Focus projected a two-year, $10 million deal for the seventh-year defender. That's already a team-friendly price for a reliable corner, but Callahan might settle for even less this late in free agency.

And the 30-year-old is reliable when healthy. He has allowed a passer rating below 92.0 in each of his past three seasons and a rating of just 47.8 in 2020. Yes, Callahan carries injury concerns, but he could still be a key role player, primarily in his usual role as a nickel corner.

A return to the Denver Broncos would make a ton of sense, and Denver is interested in him and safety Kareem Jackson.

"We're talking to Kareem's folks as well as Bryce," general manager George Paton said, per Jon Heath of Broncos Wire.

The Los Angeles Chargers would also make a lot of sense if they don't re-sign slot corner Chris Harris Jr.

Best Fits: Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers