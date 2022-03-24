Fantasy Baseball 2022: Sleepers, Busts and Final MLB Mock Draft

0 of 3

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

The 2022 fantasy baseball season comes with a new wrinkle.

The implementation of the universal designated hitter makes a handful of players more coveted in fantasy baseball drafts than they were in previous seasons.

Darin Ruf and Rowdy Tellez earned waiver-wire interest last season because of their slugging capabilities, but they were not always in the lineup for nine innings.

Ruf was hurt by the San Francisco Giants' reliance on lineups heavy with left-handed hitters or right-handed bats depending on the matchup. Manager Gabe Kapler was not shy to pinch-hit for players from the sixth inning on to help with matchups at the plate and defense.

Tellez displayed positive signs at the plate once he was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers last season. Tellez could provide power from the first base slot, or he could be utilized as a designated hitter. His fantasy stock goes up in either situation.

As always, there are players to avoid in fantasy drafts as well. Most of the players with that designation come into the season with injury histories. Others may have their playing time cut into by the potential arrival of top prospects at some point in the 2022 season.