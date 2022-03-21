Fantasy Baseball 2022 Mock Draft: Cheatsheet for 12-Team Format

3 of 4

1. Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

2. Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers

3. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

4. Walker Buehler, Los Angeles Dodgers

5. Max Scherzer, New York Mets

6. Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers

7. Lucas Giolito, Chicago White Sox

8. Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

9. Shane Bieber, Cleveland Guardians

10. Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins

11. Julio Urias, Los Angeles Dodgers

12. Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies

13. Robbie Ray, Seattle Mariners

14. Freddy Peralta, Milwaukee Brewers

15. Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

16. Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays

17. Luis Castillo, Cincinnati Reds

18. Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox

19. Jose Berrios, Toronto Blue Jays

20. Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants

21. Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox

22. Max Fried, Atlanta

23. Joe Musgrove, San Diego Padres

24. Charlie Morton, Atlanta

25. Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

Analysis

In a volatile pitching market, Gerrit Cole remains the gold standard for all starters in both reality and the fantasy world. The New York Yankees ace has a 2.85 ERA, 0.988 WHIP and 939 strikeouts in 667 innings since the start of 2018.

Cole dealt with a hamstring injury late last season, but it didn't result in a stint on the injured list. However, he did struggle down the stretch with a 7.64 ERA over his final three starts of the regular season.

Since it was a hamstring issue, as opposed to something related to his pitching arm, there's no reason to be concerned about Cole. He's going to be on the shortlist of best pitchers in MLB this season.

Corbin Burnes is the safest bet to be the No. 1 pitcher in the NL this season. The right-hander has a 2.34 ERA. 0.96 WHIP and averages 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 40 appearances since the start of 2020.

Walker Buehler is a close second among NL starters behind Burnes. He hasn't been quite as dominant as the Milwaukee Brewers ace over the past two years, but there's no reason to scoff at a 2.62 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 41 starts since 2020.

There are some injury issues to keep an eye on before draft time. St. Louis Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty told reporters Sunday he had been diagnosed with bursitis and had a pre-existing superior labrum anterior posterior tear in his right labrum.

Flaherty won't throw for two weeks and is going to begin the season on the injured list. Until it becomes clear that he will be able to pitch in games, it's hard to invest a draft pick in the 26-year-old right-hander.

Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler was able to throw a bullpen session of 35 pitches Sunday after missing time with an illness. He told reporters that he's "a little bit behind" where he would normally be for the start of the season, but is "on a good path now."

The good news is that Wheeler's first bullpen of the spring went well after he experienced shoulder soreness in December while going through his offseason throwing program.

There doesn't seem to be any concern about Wheeler heading into the season. He may not pitch on Opening Day, but as long as he makes it through camp without issue, the Phillies should be able to get him out there at some point during the first week of the regular season.