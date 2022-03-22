2022 NFL Free Agents Who Will Thrive on Their New Teams

0 of 8

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

The first wave of NFL free agency features two types of signings: stars cashing in on big long-term contracts and shrewd short-term deals aiming to capitalize on value. The best front offices are able to identify players who have shown the right traits to fit their schemes. Sometimes these gambles don't pay off.

We're looking beyond the obvious star signings to find the free agents who will thrive on their new teams in 2022. Each of these eight players has shown glimpses of high-level play. However, injuries or limitations beyond their control stymied what may have been productive situations.

It's clear that all of these playmakers were identified by their new franchises as ascending talent. The combination of being wanted and having a valued skill set can lead to a massive increase in opportunity and future value. Let's dive into some of the best signings who are destined to thrive on their new teams.