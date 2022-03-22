2022 NFL Free Agents Who Will Thrive on Their New TeamsMarch 22, 2022
2022 NFL Free Agents Who Will Thrive on Their New Teams
The first wave of NFL free agency features two types of signings: stars cashing in on big long-term contracts and shrewd short-term deals aiming to capitalize on value. The best front offices are able to identify players who have shown the right traits to fit their schemes. Sometimes these gambles don't pay off.
We're looking beyond the obvious star signings to find the free agents who will thrive on their new teams in 2022. Each of these eight players has shown glimpses of high-level play. However, injuries or limitations beyond their control stymied what may have been productive situations.
It's clear that all of these playmakers were identified by their new franchises as ascending talent. The combination of being wanted and having a valued skill set can lead to a massive increase in opportunity and future value. Let's dive into some of the best signings who are destined to thrive on their new teams.
D.J. Reed, CB, New York Jets
The 5'9", 193-pound D.J. Reed quietly established himself as a premier outside cornerback with the Seattle Seahawks. The three-year, $33 million deal reflected the respect he has earned, but his advanced numbers from the right cornerback position in 2021 suggest he was as effective as any star cornerback. The New York Jets wisely gambled on the 14-game sample size.
Per Next Gen Stats, Reed ranked fourth in the league in completion percentage allowed over expected (minus-11.9), including behind more recognized stars A.J. Terrell and Tre'Davious White. That's not bad for a player who's a full-time starter for the first time in his four-year career.
He'll have significantly more talent around him in head coach Robert Saleh's defense than he did in Seattle. The Jets have talented defensive linemen such as Quinnen Williams and John Franklin-Myers who can rush the quarterback and a young but budding secondary.
Reed is on track to help complete the up-and-coming unit.
DJ Chark Jr., WR, Detroit Lions
A second-round pick out of LSU who already has a 1,000-yard season to his name, DJ Chark Jr. is far from a nobody. But the Detroit Lions were able to take a flier on the former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver on a one-year, $10 million deal after Chark missed 13 games in 2021.
His fit with Trevor Lawrence had some promise in 2021, as evidenced by his 22.0 yards-per-catch average before being sidelined with a fractured ankle.
Chark now has an excellent opportunity to revive his career with the Lions. Turning 26 in September, the speedy deep threat (4.34 40-yard dash) will be a shot of adrenaline to a receiving corps that lacked a downfield threat. Quarterback Jared Goff has his limitations, but he's capable of delivering some of the prettiest deep balls in the NFL when he has time to throw.
The 6'4", 198-pound Chark is more than just a vertical threat, so hopefully Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will highlight his solid route-running ability. Look for Chark to establish himself as a quality lead receiver for 2022 and beyond with a healthy season.
Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR, Miami Dolphins
After being buried on a deep Dallas Cowboys depth chart for the first two years of his career, slot receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. quickly became a go-to target for Dak Prescott in 2021 after injuries opened up playing time. He tallied 602 yards and six touchdowns on 45 receptions.
New Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel likely saw Wilson's reliable hands (73.8 percent catch rate) and feel for coverages and knew he'd be the right fit. His offense prioritizes savvy and consistency over dominant physical traits. Miami's depth chart beyond Jaylen Waddle offered little of either prior to Wilson's arrival.
There's a real chance Wilson will be the No. 2 receiver over DeVante Parker, who has lost significant explosiveness due to injuries since being selected in the first round in 2015. Parker may even be a training-camp cut if the Dolphins find younger alternatives in the draft. Wilson would benefit but is already in line to see a bigger role in 2022.
Byron Pringle, WR, Chicago Bears
Sometimes powerful offenses can elevate the stats of regular role players. But a unique offense like Kansas City's also favors creative playmakers who excel on extended and broken plays.
The Chicago Bears are gambling that Byron Pringle fits that mold, signing him to a one-year, $6 million deal. Pringle had a solid breakout 2021 campaign with the Chiefs, totaling 568 yards and five scores. More importantly, he moved the chains on 32 of his 42 receptions.
Pringle tested as an above-average athlete entering the NFL in 2018, and he routinely showed quality movement ability for his 6'1", 201-pound frame. He scored in the 70th percentile in the 40-yard dash and the 66th percentile in the three-cone drill. Chicago will be thrilled if he can flourish in an offense that relies on a more balanced blend of timing and creating.
George Odum, S, San Francisco 49ers
A career special teamer with the Indianapolis Colts until injuries opened the door for him, George Odum was a terrific low-risk, solid-upside signing for the San Francisco 49ers at $9.5 million over three years thanks to his reliability and tenacity. The 28-year-old will also challenge to start, as the Niners allowed Jaquiski Tartt hit free agency.
Odum started seven games in 2021 for the Colts and was a natural fit in their two-high looks. A hard hitter at 6'1", 202 pounds, he tallied 55 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in limited playing time. The 49ers would be over the moon if those numbers swell over a larger sample size.
We're bullish that he'll take advantage of the gap in the roster and benefit from defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans' coaching. This system should cater to Odum's strengths as a downhill force. Being paired with playmaking cornerback Charvarius Ward will help as well.
Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Chargers
Tight end is the most difficult position to find an impact player for. The hit rate on tight ends drafted early is mixed, and it often takes years for someone to become productive. Taking risks on the most athletic pass-catchers makes sense, though, because of how a special playmaker can change the offense.
The Los Angeles Chargers moved on from veteran Jared Cook and signed former Los Angeles Rams and Seahawks tight end Gerald Everett on Sunday. Turning 28 this summer, Everett has three straight 400-yard seasons and set a career high with four touchdowns last year. His future might be even brighter.
The Chargers are bringing back all of their offensive weapons besides Cook in 2022. Everett will walk into a role that a 34-year-old Cook produced 564 yards and four scores in. It's easy to foresee a considerable jump in usage and production for the sixth-year pro simply based on quarterback Justin Herbert's desire to utilize the position.
Uchenna Nwosu, Edge, Seattle Seahawks
Finding impactful edge-rushers is rarely a cheap proposition. The scarcity of pass-rushing threats has caused a booming market. Former Chargers edge-rusher Uchenna Nwosu's two-year, $19 million deal with Seattle is intriguing because his opportunity is about to grow exponentially.
Nwosu, just 25 years old, was a decent rotational rusher across from Joey Bosa but never became the true complementary force the defense needed. Once Khalil Mack became available, the Chargers dealt for him and let the 6'2", 251-pounder continue his journey elsewhere.
The Seahawks have long found success with shorter speed-rushers who were undervalued elsewhere and desperately need to unearth a premier threat. Look for him to break out now that he's not under Bosa's shadow and in a scheme that wants to blitz more next season. Seattle blitzed just 22 percent of the time in 2021, and the Chargers were barely ahead at 25.1 percent.
Nwosu would benefit significantly from the confusion that blitzes cause in addition to the larger snap count he's bound to earn.
Anthony Averett, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
Cornerback is another position that can take a few years to develop and is scheme-dependent. For the Las Vegas Raiders, who now must also face Russell Wilson twice a year in addition to Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert in the AFC West, adding young players to the corner room was critical.
The team's change to defensive coordinator Patrick Graham means more of an emphasis on athleticism than what veterans Casey Hayward and Desmond Trufant could bring to the table.
Enter former Baltimore Ravens corner Anthony Averett. He will compete with 2019 Colts second-round pick Rock Ya-Sin, but Averett has been a better player when healthy. His availability has been his biggest issue though, as he missed at least five games in each of his first three seasons.
The 27-year-old plays longer than his 5'11" frame suggests thanks to quality instincts for when the ball is arriving. He's also a willing run defender, racking up 46 solo tackles last season. Averett has long-term upside if he can simply stay on the field.