Updated MLB Free-Agency Big Board for the Top 10 Players Still Available

0 of 11

Will Newton/Getty Images

MLB free agency has been a flurry of activity in the days since the 99-day lockout ended, and after a week that saw some of the biggest names make their decisions, now is a good time to take inventory of who is left on the market.

Now that Carlos Correa, Trevor Story, Freddie Freeman, Kris Bryant, Nick Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber and Seiya Suzuki have all signed on the dotted line, the only clear-cut candidate for a multiyear deal is outfielder Michael Conforto.

However, he is far from the only player left who is capable of helping a team in 2022.

Ahead, we've counted down the top 10 players still available in MLB free agency based on their potential production for the upcoming season.

Let's start with a few honorable mentions.