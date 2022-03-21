Updated MLB Free-Agency Big Board for the Top 10 Players Still Available

Updated MLB Free-Agency Big Board for the Top 10 Players Still AvailableMarch 21, 2022
MLB free agency has been a flurry of activity in the days since the 99-day lockout ended, and after a week that saw some of the biggest names make their decisions, now is a good time to take inventory of who is left on the market.
Now that Carlos Correa, Trevor Story, Freddie Freeman, Kris Bryant, Nick Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber and Seiya Suzuki have all signed on the dotted line, the only clear-cut candidate for a multiyear deal is outfielder Michael Conforto.
However, he is far from the only player left who is capable of helping a team in 2022.
Ahead, we've counted down the top 10 players still available in MLB free agency based on their potential production for the upcoming season.
Let's start with a few honorable mentions.
Other Notable Remaining Free Agents
- RHP Chris Archer
- IF Asdrubal Cabrera
- RHP Tyler Clippard
- RHP Zach Davies
- OF Adam Eaton
- LHP Cole Hamels
- OF Billy Hamilton
- LHP J.A. Happ
- LHP Wade LeBlanc
- LHP Andrew Miller
- 1B Mitch Moreland
- RHP Tanner Roark
- RHP Trevor Rosenthal
- RHP Julio Teheran
- C Stephen Vogt
These players didn't quite crack our top 10, but they could still help an MLB team in 2022:
10. RHP Sergio Romo
Sergio Romo ranks third among active pitchers with 798 career appearances.
The 39-year-old has 137 career saves and 30 postseason appearances, including serving as the San Francisco Giants' closer during their World Series title run in 2012 when he tallied three saves and tossed three perfect innings.
The Oakland Athletics signed him to a one-year, $2.25 million deal last offseason, and he finished fourth on the team with 66 appearances. He posted a 4.67 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 8.8 K/9 while recording three saves and 12 holds.
As long as he continues to miss bats with his frisbee slider, he'll be a useful bullpen piece.
9. LHP Brett Anderson
The Milwaukee Brewers have effectively utilized Brett Anderson as an extended opener of sorts over the past two seasons. He made 24 starts last year, but only tossed 96 innings, pitching beyond the fifth inning just five times.
The 34-year-old finished with a 4.22 ERA and 4.39 FIP that doesn't raise any significant regression red flags, though his success is largely contingent on the defense behind him with a terrific 57.4 percent groundball rate.
If he's used in a similar role that protects him from facing a lineup three times, and pitching in front of a defense that can offset his 14.2 percent strikeout rate, Anderson can still be an effective back-of-the-rotation option.
8. LHP Tony Watson
After three seasons with the San Francisco Giants, left-hander Tony Watson signed with the Los Angeles Angels last offseason. However, he ultimately found his way back to San Francisco when he was acquired for a trio of fringe prospects at the trade deadline.
The 36-year-old posted a 2.96 ERA with seven holds in 24.1 innings following the trade, and he finished with a 3.92 ERA in 62 appearances overall, making it the ninth time in his career he has appeared in at least 60 games.
He has never relied heavily on blowing hitters away. Instead, Watson has succeeded on his ability to avoid hard contact while leaning on a terrific changeup, a low-90s fastball and a slider that has become a bigger part of his repertoire in recent years.
7. RHP Hunter Strickland
Hunter Strickland spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels last season before finding a home in the Milwaukee Brewers' bullpen.
Armed with the prototypical mid-90s fastball and hard slider repertoire that so many other late-inning relievers possess, he posted a 1.73 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 9.4 K/9 in 35 appearances after joining the Brewers.
The 33-year-old has more upside than most of the other relievers that are still available thanks to his strong finish to the 2021 season and his power stuff. He even has some late-inning experience under his belt from his time with the San Francisco Giants, including a 14-save season in 2018.
6. OF Kevin Pillar
A surprise non-tender by the San Francisco Giants after a strong season as the team's starting center fielder in 2019, Kevin Pillar split the 2020 season between Boston and Colorado, posting a 106 OPS+ with 21 extra-base hits in 223 plate appearances.
That was good enough to earn him a one-year, $5 million deal from the New York Mets last offseason, and he hit .231/.277/.415 for an 88 OPS+ with 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 47 RBI in 347 plate appearances.
Those offensive numbers don't jump off the page, but his ability to play center field and playable power make him a great fourth outfielder who is capable of stepping into a large role if injuries or his own production open the door.
5. RHP Richard Rodriguez
The Atlanta Braves parted with highly regarded pitching prospect Bryse Wilson to acquire Richard Rodriguez from the Pittsburgh Pirates at the trade deadline last year, and with club control through the 2023 season it looked like he would be a long-term piece in the Atlanta bullpen.
Instead, he was non-tendered at the start of the offseason after posting a 3.12 ERA in 27 appearances with the Braves. Those surface-level numbers look good, but a 6.17 FIP with six home runs allowed and only nine strikeouts in 26 innings painted a less promising picture of his future outlook.
With a 3.00 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 223 appearances over the past four seasons, he has enough of a track record of success to be worth a flier, and he can still be a useful bullpen arm even if he doesn't return to the elite form he showed in previous years.
4. IF Jed Lowrie
After playing a grand total of nine games on a two-year, $20 million deal with the New York Mets, infielder Jed Lowrie returned to the Oakland Athletics on a minor-league deal last offseason.
He played his way onto the Opening Day roster with a solid spring and went on to hit .245/.318/.398 for a 101 OPS+ with 28 doubles, 14 home runs and 69 RBI. He played 71 games at second base and 60 at designated hitter, and he has also seen time at third base.
As a switch-hitter with some pop and the ability to handle multiple positions on the infield, the 37-year-old can be a productive addition to a contender's bench or a veteran presence on a rebuilding team.
3. RHP Johnny Cueto
Earlier this month, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported that interest in veteran right-hander Johnny Cueto was "heating up," and he stands as the best remaining starting pitcher on the market.
The 36-year-old tossed 114.2 innings for a contending San Francisco Giants team last year, posting a 4.08 ERA and 100 ERA+ as a league-average option at the back of their starting rotation.
He is no longer the ace-caliber pitcher he was in his prime with the Cincinnati Reds, and he gets by more on grit and deception now than he does pure stuff, but teams can never have too much pitching depth.
2. OF Tommy Pham
Tommy Pham is just three years removed from a 3.9-WAR season when he hit .273/.369/.450 for a 120 OPS+ with 33 doubles, 21 home runs and 25 steals for the Tampa Bay Rays.
The San Diego Padres acquired him prior to the 2020 season, but he was slowed by a fractured hamate bone that season and didn't match his level of production from 2019.
The 34-year-old hit .229/.340/.383 with 24 doubles, 15 home runs, 49 RBI, 74 runs scored and 14 steals in 155 games in 2021, good for a 1.4-WAR showing. This offseason, his market has been slow to develop in the shadow of guys like Michael Conforto, Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber.
Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reported in February that Pham is open to playing first base, and more defensive versatility could be his ticket to finding a landing spot.
1. OF Michael Conforto
Michael Conforto declined a one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer from the New York Mets at the start of the offseason.
Is that a decision he'll come to regret?
The 29-year-old looked like a prime candidate to sign a one-year pillow contract in an effort to rebuild his value after hitting .232/.344/.384 for a 101 OPS+ with 14 home runs in 479 plate appearances in 2021, but instead he chose to test the open market.
Conforto, who posted a career-high 154 OPS+ in the shortened 2020 season after a 33-homer, 92-RBI campaign in 2019, has the offensive tools to be a star, and he's still in the prime of his career. Now that all the other major dominoes have fallen, his market should take shape in the coming days.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs.