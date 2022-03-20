NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Top Players and Teams Entering 2022 DeadlineMarch 20, 2022
NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Top Players and Teams Entering 2022 Deadline
Time is running out for NHL teams to make moves during the 2021-22 season, with the trade deadline set for 3 p.m. ET on Monday.
Some notable trades took place Saturday, with Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux moving to the Florida Panthers and the Boston Bruins acquiring defenseman Hampus Lindholm from the Anaheim Ducks.
More big names continue to be featured in rumors. Here is some of the latest trade buzz from around the NHL as the deadline gets closer.
Fleury Potentially Getting Traded to Minnesota?
On Saturday night, the Minnesota Wild notched a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Now, it's possible that the Wild could trade for one of the Hawks' most notable players who wasn't on the ice for that matchup: veteran goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.
According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the Blackhawks have had discussions with the Wild about a potential Fleury trade. The Athletic's Michael Russo reported that Minnesota general manager Bill Guerin has "once again investigated the prices of goaltenders around the NHL" and he's "zeroed in" on Fleury ahead of Monday's deadline.
Russo also noted that it's believed Fleury would be willing to waive his no-trade clause in order to go to the Wild. However, Minnesota doesn't want to deal its 2022 first-round draft pick, and Chicago wants a first-round selection, per Russo, so it will be interesting to see how that potential impasse is resolved.
The 37-year-old Fleury is in his first season with the Blackhawks and has a 2.90 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage in 44 games. He could form a strong duo in Minnesota with Cam Talbot, who has a 2.98 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage in 38 games.
Rangers Have 'Done Some Research' on Kessel
At 34, Phil Kessel has proved he can still be a solid offensive contributor in the NHL. In his third season with the Arizona Coyotes, he has six goals and 31 assists in 60 games. And there's at least a chance he will end up with a different team to end the 2021-22 campaign.
According to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, the Coyotes have made Kessel available in trade talks all season, but no team has met their asking price of a third-round draft pick.
Perhaps Kessel could still be on the move before Monday's trade deadline, though. Kaplan reported that the New York Rangers have "done some research" on Kessel, but it's unclear what the Rangers may be willing to give up in exchange for the veteran forward.
New York is almost certainly going to reach the postseason, and Kessel, a two-time Stanley Cup winner, could be a valuable player for its playoff run. Regardless of whether he is dealt, there's no guarantee he will still be with the Coyotes come next season given he is set to be an unrestricted free agent.
Kings Among Numerous Teams Checking In on Garland
In July, Conor Garland was traded for the first time in his NHL career, as the Arizona Coyotes dealt him to the Vancouver Canucks. In his first season in Vancouver, the 26-year-old has 14 goals and 18 assists in 57 games and is only seven points shy of his career high.
But it's possible that Garland could get traded again. According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the following teams have checked in with the Canucks regarding Garland ahead of Monday's deadline: the Los Angeles Kings, Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets and New Jersey Devils.
The Kings want to acquire a "top-six winger with term," per Pagnotta, and Garland is under contract through the 2025-26 season.
As for the other teams in the mix, any of them could benefit from adding Garland, who would provide an offensive boost to their lineups. With so many teams involved in potential trade discussions, it wouldn't be surprising to see him leave Vancouver less than a year after he was moved there.