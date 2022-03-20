NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Top Players and Teams Entering 2022 Deadline

1 of 3

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

On Saturday night, the Minnesota Wild notched a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Now, it's possible that the Wild could trade for one of the Hawks' most notable players who wasn't on the ice for that matchup: veteran goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the Blackhawks have had discussions with the Wild about a potential Fleury trade. The Athletic's Michael Russo reported that Minnesota general manager Bill Guerin has "once again investigated the prices of goaltenders around the NHL" and he's "zeroed in" on Fleury ahead of Monday's deadline.

Russo also noted that it's believed Fleury would be willing to waive his no-trade clause in order to go to the Wild. However, Minnesota doesn't want to deal its 2022 first-round draft pick, and Chicago wants a first-round selection, per Russo, so it will be interesting to see how that potential impasse is resolved.

The 37-year-old Fleury is in his first season with the Blackhawks and has a 2.90 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage in 44 games. He could form a strong duo in Minnesota with Cam Talbot, who has a 2.98 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage in 38 games.