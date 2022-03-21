Ranking the AFC's Top 6 Teams After Deshaun Watson, Davante Adams Trades

2 of 6

Nick Cammett/Associated Press

Quarterback Deshaun Watson faces 22 civil lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual misconduct or assault, and he could still face NFL discipline. But after a grand jury declined to indict him on criminal charges related to the allegations, the door opened for the Houston Texans to trade him.

Barring a lengthy suspension, it seems the Cleveland Browns will be set for the foreseeable future at the position thanks to its acquisition of Watson.

It was a costly move in terms of assets—the Browns gave up a trio of first-rounders plus several other picks while also deciding to move on from 2018 No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield—but it's one that could give the organization on-field stability at a position it has been unable to fill with reliable talent over the last two-plus decades.

The Browns have arguably the league's deepest running back platoon, with Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and D'Ernest Johnson able to take heat off the quarterback.

The team also dealt for star wideout Amari Cooper. Cleveland acquired the veteran receiver from the Dallas Cowboys for a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick swap, getting a player who has racked up over 7,000 yards and scored 46 touchdowns during his first seven campaigns.

Even with Cooper serving as his top wideout, it might take Watson some time to find his footing after spending a year on the sidelines. Still, the Browns are clearly committed to the signal-caller for the long haul after offering a five-year, $230 million contract.

Watson threw for 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns against seven interceptions while adding 444 yards and three scores on 90 carries in 2020.

He made the Pro Bowl in each of his last three active seasons and is only 26 years old.

If Watson gets on the field and rekindles that form, he represents a massive upgrade over incumbent starter Mayfield and makes the Browns a serious contender in 2022.

The odds suggest he will. Cleveland is the favorite to win the AFC North at +150 and is third at +750 to be crowned AFC champs next year.