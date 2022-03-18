Where Davante Adams' Record-Setting Raiders Contract Ranks Among NFL's Biggest

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

The Green Bay Packers are trading superstar wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a pair of 2022 draft picks, including the No. 22 overall selection, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Adams has agreed to a five-year, $141.25 million deal worth $28.25 million annually.

That average annual value would rank first among all non-quarterbacks and 12th overall in the NFL at the moment, per Over The Cap.

Top Five AAV (Non-QB)

1. Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams: $28,250,000

2. Pittsburgh Steelers Edge T.J. Watt: $28,002,750

3. Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins: $27,250,000

4. Los Angeles Chargers Edge Joey Bosa: $27,000,000

5. Cleveland Browns Edge Myles Garrett: $25,000,000

Top 12 AAV (All Players)

1. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: $50,271,667

2. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: $45,000,000

3. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen: $43,000,000

4. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: $40,000,000

5. Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson: $39,000,000

6. Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins: $35,000,000

7. Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson: $35,000,000

8. Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff: $33,500,000

9. Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz: $32,000,000

10. Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan: $30,000,000

11. Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill: $29,500,000

12. Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams: $28,250,000

The total value of the deal is currently seventh among all players and first among non-quarterbacks.

Top Seven Total Value (All Players)

1. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: $450,000,000

2. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen: $258,000,000

3. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: $160,000,000

4. Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson: $156,000,000

5. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: $150,815,000

6. Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan: $150,000,000

7. Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams: $141,250,000

Top Five Total Value (Non-QB)

1. Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams: $141,250,000

2. Los Angeles Chargers Edge Khalil Mack: $141,000,000

3. San Francisco 49ers LT Trent Williams: $138,060,000

4. Los Angeles Rams DL Aaron Donald: $135,000,000

5. Los Angeles Chargers Edge Joey Bosa: $135,000,000

The amount of guaranteed money in Adams' deal was not reported immediately after news broke on the trade.

Adams had 123 catches, 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. That 2021 performance followed a 115/1,374/18 stat line.

He's the best and most productive wide receiver in football, and there really isn't any disputing that. Here's some notable info from ESPN Stats & Info, Pro Football Focus and Matt Harmon of Yahoo Sports:

Green Bay obviously would have liked to keep him. The Packers placed a $20 million franchise tag on Adams in hopes of agreeing to a long-term deal. Adams let Green Bay know he would not be playing on the franchise tag, however.

The Packers were ultimately willing to match what the Raiders are signing him for, but ESPN's Rob Demovsky reported that the wideout wanted to head elsewhere:

Now, Adams will reunite with his old Fresno State quarterback and teammate Derek Carr, who has called signals for the Raiders since 2014.