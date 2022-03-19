Last-Minute NHL Trade Predictions 2 Days from the Deadline

1 of 5

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

OK, it's not exactly a secret.

The rumor mill has been churning out material on Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux nearly from the moment he entered the final season of an eight-year deal worth better than $66 million.

The noise has gotten louder as the trade deadline approached, and it reached a crescendo on Thursday night when the Flyers hosted the Predators and honored Giroux beforehand for reaching his 1,000th NHL game.

The 34-year-old skated a lap around the Wells Fargo Center ice to acknowledge the fans while looking for all intents and purposes like a man on the verge of a significant career transition.

Meanwhile, in a lower-profile setting, the Florida Panthers held one of their blue-chip prospects—23-year-old winger Owen Tippett—out of an AHL game with Providence on Thursday, creating the awfully strong impression that he could be on the move as part of a deal.

Just two nights earlier, in fact, defenseman Ben Chiarot was held out of an NHL game by the Montreal Canadiens and found himself traded to Florida within hours for a combination of players and draft picks.

Tippett was selected 10th overall by the Panthers in 2017, has 14 goals in 94 NHL games and could be a future-focused centerpiece for an imminent transaction between organizations with differing title arcs.

That's enough smoke for us to believe there's fire. This one's as good as done.