Best Fits for NFL's Most Intriguing Available Free AgentsMarch 18, 2022
Best Fits for NFL's Most Intriguing Available Free Agents
The first wave of free agency is ongoing, and many big-name stars have already inked new contracts early in the offseason.
There is still plenty of talent available on the open market. Players who could have a real impact for their next team are waiting to sign the right deal when it comes their way.
Money will be a determining factor in making these decisions, but fit could also play a role in where these free agents land.
Players may be willing to accept a lower offer from a team that's in Super Bowl contention or gives them the best chance to succeed—and potentially earn an even bigger contract down the line.
While some of the top free agents are likely to excel wherever they land, others could see their performance heavily impacted by the franchise with which they sign.
With that in mind, here's a look at some of the intriguing unsigned free agents and the team that appears to be an ideal fit for each.
Edge Jadeveon Clowney: Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals were one of the hottest teams in football early in the 2021 season but unraveled near the end and suffered a disappointing loss in their playoff opener.
While there are several factors to blame for the collapse, the team's pass-rushing capabilities were notably lacking at times during the campaign. Arizona recorded just one sack in its lone postseason matchup.
Markus Golden led the Cardinals in sacks last year with 11 but had only two from Week 10 on. Chandler Jones started the season with five sacks in the opener before recording just 5.5 more the rest of the way.
With Jones reportedly signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, it's clear the team needs to find a replacement as soon as possible. Jadeveon Clowney would be a great free-agent pickup to fill the void Jones' departure has created.
Although Clowney hasn't played a full season since 2017, he's coming off his best statistical campaign since he left the Texans three years ago and could be a major asset to a Cardinals team now desperate for edge-rushing talent.
Clowney recorded nine sacks and generated 32 pressures in 14 games with the Cleveland Browns last season.
The Cardinals only have about $9 million in cap space left and may need to free up more money to ink Clowney.
However, Arizona may be able to convince Clowney to sign a more team-friendly deal for another chance to play alongside former Houston Texans teammate J.J. Watt.
The duo found considerable success rushing the passer together in Houston (2014-18), racking up a combined 84.5 sacks in that half-decade span.
There was speculation that the move could happen when DeAndre Hopkins—another member of those Texans teams—was dealt to the Cardinals in 2020. While it didn't come to fruition then, there is an opportunity to reunite those stars in Arizona this offseason.
CB Stephon Gilmore: Cincinnati Bengals
Stephon Gilmore is arguably the best free-agent cornerback still available. Teams in need of a quality defensive back should be lining up to lure the veteran in.
While Gilmore should have no shortage of suitors, the Cincinnati Bengals are the best fit for the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year.
The team is fresh off a Super Bowl run and, although it came up short, should be a contender for years to come with Joe Burrow under center.
Gilmore already won a ring with the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII but has a real shot at adding another to his collection by joining the Bengals.
Cincinnati's secondary has been a weak link for the defense. The team allowed 248.4 passing yards per game—seventh-most in the NFL—and gave up 26 touchdowns through the air while securing a pedestrian 13 interceptions last season.
Eli Apple was an especially concerning starter for the club, earning a 60.9 PFF grade for his 2021 efforts. He was exposed in the Super Bowl, allowing what became the game-winning touchdown to Cooper Kupp.
Gilmore may be 31 years old but still showed he has plenty left after recovering from a season-ending injury in 2020. The five-time Pro Bowler earned a commendable 77.1 PFF grade after being traded to the Carolina Panthers last year.
While the Bengals may not be able to give Gilmore the most money—the team is only $13.1 million under the cap right now—they offer him a chance to play for a winner and contend for the duration of his next contract.
S Tyrann Mathieu: New York Jets
Teams needing a proven safety should look no further than Tyrann Mathieu.
The Honey Badger is entering free agency after spending the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning a Super Bowl and making a pair of All-Pro teams during his tenure with the organization.
The 29-year-old is a capable playmaker and confident leader for a defense, making him a nice fit for an up-and-coming franchise like the New York Jets.
Gang Green can expedite their rebuild this offseason thanks to a pair of top-10 draft picks and plenty of cash to burn. The team has nearly $32 million in cap space and can afford to make a splash in free agency to acquire high-caliber talent.
The Jets have already begun to address a weak secondary that allowed the third-most passing yards in football last year by signing cornerback D.J. Reed and safety Jordan Whitehead, but the club would still benefit from bringing a major star like Mathieu into the fold.
Head coach Robert Saleh creatively utilized versatile, athletic talents like Mathieu during his tenure as the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator and could deploy the safety in a variety of ways in New York.
While Mathieu is starting to slow down a bit as he prepares for his 10th NFL season, he still earned a 67.3 grade from Pro Football Focus—an improvement over his 2020 score—and made a Pro Bowl appearance this past season.
If the Jets want to truly contend in a tough AFC East, they’ll need a player with his pedigree leading their defense.
LB Bobby Wagner: Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos are having a fantastic offseason.
After fixing their most glaring issue by trading for Russell Wilson—landing a franchise quarterback for the first time since Peyton Manning retired—and securing a pass-rusher (Randy Gregory) to replace Von Miller after trading the future Hall of Famer midway through last season, the team can now focus on patching the remaining holes in the lineup.
One of those is at the linebacker position, where Bobby Wagner could be the piece this squad has been missing.
The Broncos did agree to terms on a new two-year deal with Josey Jewell but still have a vacancy in their linebacking corps that Wagner would be an ideal option to fill.
The 31-year-old was unceremoniously released by the Seattle Seahawks last week, and the 10-year veteran is now looking for a new employer for the first time in his professional career.
Wagner is still a highly effective player, having just earned his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl nod after recording a career-high 170 tackles.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Wilson has been recruiting Wagner to join him in the Mile High City. Denver would have to beat out several other suitors for the linebacker's services, but the Broncos' recent acquisitions give them a great shot at contending for a Super Bowl.
While he could cost more than other free agents at the position, there is no one else available with the combination of skill and leadership that Wagner brings to the table.
The Broncos still have nearly $13 million to spend this offseason. Using a portion of that to lock up Wagner could be the best use of their funds as they look to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
WR Odell Beckham Jr.: Los Angeles Rams
Odell Beckham Jr. hit a rough patch before he landed with the Los Angeles Rams last year.
The wideout went from being one of the game's most exciting young stars during his tenure with the New York Giants to a disgruntled, oft-injured and ineffective option within the Cleveland Browns offense.
After being courted by several clubs following his midseason release, Beckham elected to join the Rams on an incentive-laden one-year deal.
The decision couldn't have panned out better, as the 29-year-old rehabilitated his career by becoming an impact player for the eventual champions. He scored the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI and now hits free agency with his value higher than it has been in years.
While there will surely be interest from several wideout-needy organizations, Beckham would be best served staying put in Los Angeles.
The team boasts a quality signal-caller in Matthew Stafford—arguably the best quarterback Beckham has ever had the chance to play with—and an elite wideout in Cooper Kupp who commands defensive attention.
Los Angeles also added another exciting receiver in free agency, reportedly coming to terms with Allen Robinson II on a three-year, $45 million deal.
Even with the Robinson deal in place, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Rams are still hopeful they can re-sign Beckham.
Despite little time to get up to speed after signing with the Rams, Beckham still recorded 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season and added another 21 catches for 288 yards and a pair of scores in four playoff games.
Beckham's seven touchdowns in 12 games matched his total scoring output over 29 games with the Browns.
It's worth noting that Beckham suffered a knee injury in Super Bowl LVI that required surgery and may delay his start to the 2022 campaign. The ailment and cloudy recovery timetable could deter non-contenders from making a run at the wideout.
With the Rams set to defend their title in 2022, it's in Beckham's best interest to stick around, even if it means giving the team—which is still $8.2 million over the cap—a discount to get a deal done.