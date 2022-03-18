Best Fits for NFL's Most Intriguing Available Free Agents

0 of 5

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

The first wave of free agency is ongoing, and many big-name stars have already inked new contracts early in the offseason.

There is still plenty of talent available on the open market. Players who could have a real impact for their next team are waiting to sign the right deal when it comes their way.

Money will be a determining factor in making these decisions, but fit could also play a role in where these free agents land.

Players may be willing to accept a lower offer from a team that's in Super Bowl contention or gives them the best chance to succeed—and potentially earn an even bigger contract down the line.

While some of the top free agents are likely to excel wherever they land, others could see their performance heavily impacted by the franchise with which they sign.

With that in mind, here's a look at some of the intriguing unsigned free agents and the team that appears to be an ideal fit for each.