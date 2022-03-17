NFL Free Agents 2022: Predictions Based on Rumors Surrounding Available Veterans

1 of 3

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Left tackle Terron Armstead is one of the most notable players still available. He plays a premium position and does so at a high level, at least when healthy.

Knee and elbow injuries limited Armstead to half the season in 2021—he underwent knee surgery in January—and he missed 21 games between 2016 and 2018 with various lower- and upper-body injuries. However, he's also a three-time Pro Bowler.

According to ESPN's Matt Miller, Armstead is waiting to see whether the New Orleans Saints acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson in a trade before committing to a return.

While landing Watson might help the Saints to bring back Armstead, it won't be the only deciding factor. A lot will hinge on New Orleans' financial flexibility—the team is just $2.4 million under the cap currently.

"Just don't know how it would unfold as of now, but those guys have shown [a history of being able] to work things and find ways to make things align," Armstead recently told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I wouldn't rule out the Saints. I don't want to rule out the Saints. I've been there for so long. I love the place."

Expect Saints general manager Mickey Loomis to work his magic once again and find the cap space to retain Armstead, with or without Watson in the fold.

Prediction: Armstead re-signs with New Orleans