NFL Free Agents 2022: Predictions Based on Rumors Surrounding Available VeteransMarch 17, 2022
NFL Free Agents 2022: Predictions Based on Rumors Surrounding Available Veterans
As NFL free agency enters its second official day, several quality veterans remain available. Plenty of stars came off the board during the legal tampering period and on Day 1, but the open market is very much in its early stage.
According to Spotrac, 13 teams still have more than $20 million in cap space available, and that's before teams get creative with their bookkeeping—which they will.
The league's annual spending spree is far from over. Here we will dive into some of the latest buzz surrounding the top veterans and make some predictions for Day 2.
Terron Armstead
Left tackle Terron Armstead is one of the most notable players still available. He plays a premium position and does so at a high level, at least when healthy.
Knee and elbow injuries limited Armstead to half the season in 2021—he underwent knee surgery in January—and he missed 21 games between 2016 and 2018 with various lower- and upper-body injuries. However, he's also a three-time Pro Bowler.
According to ESPN's Matt Miller, Armstead is waiting to see whether the New Orleans Saints acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson in a trade before committing to a return.
While landing Watson might help the Saints to bring back Armstead, it won't be the only deciding factor. A lot will hinge on New Orleans' financial flexibility—the team is just $2.4 million under the cap currently.
"Just don't know how it would unfold as of now, but those guys have shown [a history of being able] to work things and find ways to make things align," Armstead recently told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I wouldn't rule out the Saints. I don't want to rule out the Saints. I've been there for so long. I love the place."
Expect Saints general manager Mickey Loomis to work his magic once again and find the cap space to retain Armstead, with or without Watson in the fold.
Prediction: Armstead re-signs with New Orleans
Jadeveon Clowney
Pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney signed a one-year, $8 million prove-it deal with the Cleveland Browns last offseason, and he proved plenty.
Playing opposite Myles Garrett, Clowney tallied nine sacks and 32 quarterback pressures in 14 appearances. He also had 24 solo stops and 11 tackles for loss in 2021. With pass-rushers Von Miller, Chandler Jones, Haason Reddick and Randy Gregory off the market, Clowney becomes a top target for pass rush-needy teams.
According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports and USA Today, however, Clowney isn't likely to rush his decision.
"I'm told Jadeveon Clowney will take his time and look at every opportunity in free agency and that several team are interested, per league source," Anderson tweeted.
For Clowney, the decision will likely come down to a combination of playoff and financial implications. Winning is always nice, and the sack artist should be looking to cash in after last season's modest deal.
The Dallas Cowboys would make a ton of sense after Gregory spurned them for the Denver Broncos. Dallas is coming off a playoff campaign and still has $24.7 million in cap space. Look for the Cowboys to make a push for Clowney in the coming days.
Prediction: Clowney signs with Dallas.
Marcus Mariota
It's been an intriguing quarterback market, one that kicked off with trades involving Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz. Mitchell Trubisky and Teddy Bridgewater signed during the contact window, and several teams are now waiting on Deshaun Watson to make a decision on his future.
The Indianapolis Colts are not one of those teams.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Houston Texans denied the Colts an opportunity to meet with Watson, who has a no-trade clause in his contract. This isn't surprising, but it leaves Indianapolis examining other options after trading away Wentz.
According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Marcus Mariota is a viable option for Indianapolis.
"The name I'm hearing the most as the Indianapolis Colts' answer at quarterback is free-agent Marcus Mariota, who has been Derek Carr's backup with the Raiders over the past couple of seasons," Graziano wrote.
Mariota has been a backup over the past two seasons, but he has 61 career starts on his resume. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Mariota is also open to serving as a bridge to a 2022 rookie quarterback, which may be relevant in Indianapolis' case.
Expect the Colts to weigh up trade options like Jimmy Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield but to snag Mariota as a fallback option.
Prediction: Mariota signs with Indianapolis.
*Cap and contract information via Spotrac.