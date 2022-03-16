NFL Free Agency 2022: Chandler Jones' Raiders Contract Headlines Wednesday Deals

1 of 2

The biggest free-agent news Wednesday prior to the new league year beginning at 4 p.m. ET was the three-year, $51 million contract edge rusher Chandler Jones signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

As Rapoport noted, the deal now sets the ceiling for the free-agent pass-rusher market.

Along with that signing, the Raiders also traded pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, also per Rapoport.

Las Vegas continued to reshape its front seven by releasing defensive end Carl Nassib.

Elsewhere around the league, the Cleveland Browns, who have a looming decision to make at the quarterback position and a current starter growing restless, will tight end Austin Hooper, per Pelissero.

Over two seasons in Cleveland, Hooper totaled just 84 receptions for 780 yards and seven touchdowns and was outperformed by David Njoku last season. That just wasn’t worth the price of keeping him around, as he was set to count $13.25 million against the Browns’ cap in 2022 and they stood to save $9.5 million in cap space if they designate him as a post-June 1 cut.

Another splashy signing is the Jacksonville Jaguars’s acquisition of former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams, to the tune of three years and $30 million with $18 million guaranteed, per Rapoport. Williams had higher offers, Rapoport said, but he wanted to come home to Jacksonville.

While the big quarterback moves are still to come, the Kansas City Chiefs will re-sign Chad Henne to a one-year, $2 million deal, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. It will be his fifth season playing behind Mahomes. The New York Jets have signed Joe Flacco to a one-year deal worth $3.5 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The big quarterback news this week, of course, was that Tom Brady (predictably?) will leave retirement to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and that the Green Bay Packers finally made things official with Aaron Rodgers, with the final contract landing at five years and $186 million, per Pat McAfee.