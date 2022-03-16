NFL Free Agency 2022: Chandler Jones' Raiders Contract Headlines Wednesday DealsMarch 16, 2022
NFL Free Agency 2022: Chandler Jones' Raiders Contract Headlines Wednesday Deals
The NFL 2022 league year and free agency period officially opened at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and there is plenty of intrigue and surprise ahead of us in terms of players finding new homes (or getting their teams to cough up some serious dough to keep them).
With the legal tampering period having opened on Monday at noon ET, however, we’re already aware of a handful of deals that have gone into effect, save for dotting i’s and crossing t’s.
Let’s break down what we know so far about NFL free agents as the new league window opens, including the big-name and big-money deals that have already been made, like Chandler Jones’ three-year, $51 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.
And be sure to check back with us on Thursday for analysis and breakdowns of the deals signed following this writing.
Wednesday’s NFL Moves
The biggest free-agent news Wednesday prior to the new league year beginning at 4 p.m. ET was the three-year, $51 million contract edge rusher Chandler Jones signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
As Rapoport noted, the deal now sets the ceiling for the free-agent pass-rusher market.
Along with that signing, the Raiders also traded pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, also per Rapoport.
Las Vegas continued to reshape its front seven by releasing defensive end Carl Nassib.
Elsewhere around the league, the Cleveland Browns, who have a looming decision to make at the quarterback position and a current starter growing restless, will tight end Austin Hooper, per Pelissero.
Over two seasons in Cleveland, Hooper totaled just 84 receptions for 780 yards and seven touchdowns and was outperformed by David Njoku last season. That just wasn’t worth the price of keeping him around, as he was set to count $13.25 million against the Browns’ cap in 2022 and they stood to save $9.5 million in cap space if they designate him as a post-June 1 cut.
Another splashy signing is the Jacksonville Jaguars’s acquisition of former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams, to the tune of three years and $30 million with $18 million guaranteed, per Rapoport. Williams had higher offers, Rapoport said, but he wanted to come home to Jacksonville.
While the big quarterback moves are still to come, the Kansas City Chiefs will re-sign Chad Henne to a one-year, $2 million deal, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. It will be his fifth season playing behind Mahomes. The New York Jets have signed Joe Flacco to a one-year deal worth $3.5 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The big quarterback news this week, of course, was that Tom Brady (predictably?) will leave retirement to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and that the Green Bay Packers finally made things official with Aaron Rodgers, with the final contract landing at five years and $186 million, per Pat McAfee.
Previewing NFL Moves to Come
With the official start of the free agency period on Wednesday, there are plenty of big-name players who will be on the move. These are the ones we’re most interested in following over the next 24 to 48 hours.
The Los Angeles Rams are working hard to keep edge-rusher Von Miller, but his status remains up in the air. Defensive end Za’Darius Smith, a cap casualty of the Green Bay Packers, is looking for a new home.
Another big name was just released: the Washington Commanders parted ways with safety Landon Collins.
Allen Robinson leads the free-agent wide receiver group, but news has been quiet on that front, presumably as teams wait to see what Robinson will command on the free-agent market.
That means we’ll be waiting for news on Odell Beckham Jr., Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jarvis Landry over the next couple days.
You can track free-agent signings as they happen in real time on Spotrac.
NFL salary cap information via Spotrac.