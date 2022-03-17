2022 NHL Trade Deadline: Deal Tracker and Analysis of Moves Made Before March 21

2 of 5

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Trade: Montreal Canadians trade Ben Chiarot (contract 50 percent retained) to Florida Panthers for Ty Smilanic, 2023 first-round pick and 2022 fourth-round pick

Florida Panthers

Trading Frank Vatrano to open up cap space and gain a draft pick was prudent by the Florida Panthers. And using some of that space and the same pick as part of a major move for a much-needed left-handed defenseman made all the sense in the world.

But trading that massive package for Ben Chiarot is hard to come to terms with. The blueliner, who turns 31 in May, meets the criteria on the typical checklist of an old-school hockey scout. He's 6'3", 234 pounds and plays a physical game. He logged a lot of minutes with the Montreal Canadiens and has playoff experience, making it to the Stanley Cup Final with the surprising Habs in 2021.

Once one moves away from platitudes and toward more nuanced analysis, however, the profile becomes far less favorable. Let's start with the good. Chiarot is indeed a physical player, and the playoff savvy will be a welcome addition to a fairly inexperienced defensive group. He's also a decent goal scorer as far as defensemen go. He has seven goals in 54 games this season and scored nine in 69 games two seasons before.

Chiarot is probably a better player than he's shown this season on a lifeless Habs team but also previously had his stock artificially boosted by having the fortune of playing with a superstar in Shea Weber. Chiarot is an offensive drain. He is horrendous with the puck on his stick and can't move it out of the defensive zone adequately. He's a solid defender in his own end but also gives up a ton of zone entries and takes way too many penalties.

As a third-pairing defenseman, Chiarot is fine, and the price of a mid-round draft pick would have justified his acquisition. Moving a first-round pick plus two more assets for that caliber of player is preposterous. It's possible that Chiarot elevates his play in Florida, which has tremendous defensive structure, but the Panthers are a true contender who were primed to make a big swing for a game-changer. This feels like a wasted opportunity.

Montreal Canadiens

When it comes to the Canadiens, there's no point in debating how good Chiarot is. The 30-year-old becomes a free agent in July, and he had no future with an organization that's ready to begin a massive rebuilding project.

The tearing down is the easy part, and within that parameter, moving veteran defensemen on expiring contracts is effortless. Still, credit has to go to hockey ops vice president Jeff Gorton and general manager Kent Hughes. There are alternative defensemen available, and there's always a danger of overplaying one's hand. It was unclear whether they would be able to land a first-round pick for Chiarot, but they pulled it off. On top of that, they got a fourth-round pick and a prospect.

Ty Smilanic, drafted in the third round of the 2020 NHL draft, is a versatile forward in his sophomore season at Quinnipiac, where he has posted 13 goals and nine assists in 38 games. He's a tenacious forechecker who uses his speed to get behind the defense and then works hard below the goal line. His shot is decent, and he has a nose for the net, scoring his fair share around the low slot. His passing skills are lacking, and a dearth of standout qualities beyond his compete level leaves questions about whether he'll top out as a minor leaguer.

Smilanic certainly has upside as a future bottom-six NHL forward, though. There's just not enough there yet that Montreal can assume as much.

The Habs will have much more difficult situations to navigate in the coming weeks and, really, months and years, but they took advantage of a favorable situation here and got a massive haul for a player they needed to move. It's as good of a start to the rebuild as anyone could have hoped for.