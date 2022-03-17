2022 NHL Trade Deadline: Deal Tracker and Analysis of Moves Made Before March 21
The 2021 NHL trade deadline arrives at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, and while every season offers surprises, this deadline in particular offers intriguing circumstances.
The playoff picture has never been this clear prior to the deadline, creating a delineation between buyers and sellers. However, the flat salary cap means that many contenders will have to get creative to make additions. This could gum up the market's gears or lead to a number of novel solutions that result in better-than-usual deadline outcomes.
Naturally, a lot of the action comes in the final hours leading up to the deadline, when the pressure of time forces teams to make decisions. Still, there will be plenty of action leading up to Monday, with a number of notable trades already coming to fruition. This article serves to offer analysis for each trade, with updates being made as new deals are announced.
Keep reading for our takes on the notable deals that have occurred.
Flames Add Versatile Calle Jarnkrok from Seattle
Trade: Seattle Kraken trade Calle Jarnkrok (contract 50 percent retained) to Calgary Flames for 2022 second-round pick, 2023 third-round pick and 2024 seventh-round pick.
Calgary Flames
The Calgary Flames made a massive move in February for winger Tyler Toffoli, who had 14 points in his first 15 games for the team. As we noted at the time, however, there was still room for the Flames to add another forward for depth.
It's hard to imagine a better representation of forward depth than Calle Jarnkrok. The Swede is capable of playing all three forward positions and over his career has proved he can adapt to different circumstances and take on whatever identity his line team needs.
Jarnkrok can play a top-six role and will do the necessary grunt work to assist more skilled players. He can play a bottom-six role and grind with the best of them. He adds his share of secondary offense—he had 12 goals and 14 assists this season in Seattle—and is one of the best defensive forwards in the league. He will be a natural fit in Calgary's throttling system.
The Flames were fairly top-heavy at forward, relying on their few star offensive players. By adding Toffoli and Jarnkrok, the Flames are a legitimate four-line team. With a fairly easy path out of the Pacific Division, Calgary now has to be considered a legitimate Stanley Cup contender.
Seattle Kraken
The Seattle Kraken got what they expected when they selected Jarnkrok from the Nashville Predators in the expansion draft: a middle-six forward who gives strong defensive outputs and gets the occasional mention on the scoresheet.
Whatever went wrong for the Kraken this season, Jarnkrok doesn't have anything to do with it. Nevertheless, the 30-year-old is an unrestricted free agent in July, and GM Ron Francis has to hit the reset button to a degree. Trading Jarnkrok was the right decision here, and for his efforts, he gets a solid haul. The second- and third-round picks will allow him to build the prospect pool, a necessary endeavor, while the seventh-round pick in return for eating $1 million of Jarnkrok's $2 million cap hit is a good show of ambition by team ownership.
That's not to say that Calgary should have any regrets, but there have been better players traded for less than what Seattle was able to wangle for Jarnkrok. It's perhaps an anticlimactic end to the forward's tenure in Seattle, but the return from Calgary will leave Seattle feeling as if they got more than enough value from this expansion draft choice.
Panthers Spend Big for Defenseman Ben Chiarot
Trade: Montreal Canadians trade Ben Chiarot (contract 50 percent retained) to Florida Panthers for Ty Smilanic, 2023 first-round pick and 2022 fourth-round pick
Florida Panthers
Trading Frank Vatrano to open up cap space and gain a draft pick was prudent by the Florida Panthers. And using some of that space and the same pick as part of a major move for a much-needed left-handed defenseman made all the sense in the world.
But trading that massive package for Ben Chiarot is hard to come to terms with. The blueliner, who turns 31 in May, meets the criteria on the typical checklist of an old-school hockey scout. He's 6'3", 234 pounds and plays a physical game. He logged a lot of minutes with the Montreal Canadiens and has playoff experience, making it to the Stanley Cup Final with the surprising Habs in 2021.
Once one moves away from platitudes and toward more nuanced analysis, however, the profile becomes far less favorable. Let's start with the good. Chiarot is indeed a physical player, and the playoff savvy will be a welcome addition to a fairly inexperienced defensive group. He's also a decent goal scorer as far as defensemen go. He has seven goals in 54 games this season and scored nine in 69 games two seasons before.
Chiarot is probably a better player than he's shown this season on a lifeless Habs team but also previously had his stock artificially boosted by having the fortune of playing with a superstar in Shea Weber. Chiarot is an offensive drain. He is horrendous with the puck on his stick and can't move it out of the defensive zone adequately. He's a solid defender in his own end but also gives up a ton of zone entries and takes way too many penalties.
As a third-pairing defenseman, Chiarot is fine, and the price of a mid-round draft pick would have justified his acquisition. Moving a first-round pick plus two more assets for that caliber of player is preposterous. It's possible that Chiarot elevates his play in Florida, which has tremendous defensive structure, but the Panthers are a true contender who were primed to make a big swing for a game-changer. This feels like a wasted opportunity.
Montreal Canadiens
When it comes to the Canadiens, there's no point in debating how good Chiarot is. The 30-year-old becomes a free agent in July, and he had no future with an organization that's ready to begin a massive rebuilding project.
The tearing down is the easy part, and within that parameter, moving veteran defensemen on expiring contracts is effortless. Still, credit has to go to hockey ops vice president Jeff Gorton and general manager Kent Hughes. There are alternative defensemen available, and there's always a danger of overplaying one's hand. It was unclear whether they would be able to land a first-round pick for Chiarot, but they pulled it off. On top of that, they got a fourth-round pick and a prospect.
Ty Smilanic, drafted in the third round of the 2020 NHL draft, is a versatile forward in his sophomore season at Quinnipiac, where he has posted 13 goals and nine assists in 38 games. He's a tenacious forechecker who uses his speed to get behind the defense and then works hard below the goal line. His shot is decent, and he has a nose for the net, scoring his fair share around the low slot. His passing skills are lacking, and a dearth of standout qualities beyond his compete level leaves questions about whether he'll top out as a minor leaguer.
Smilanic certainly has upside as a future bottom-six NHL forward, though. There's just not enough there yet that Montreal can assume as much.
The Habs will have much more difficult situations to navigate in the coming weeks and, really, months and years, but they took advantage of a favorable situation here and got a massive haul for a player they needed to move. It's as good of a start to the rebuild as anyone could have hoped for.
Rangers Pick Up Forward Depth in Frank Vatrano
Trade: Florida Panthers trade Frank Vatrano to New York Rangers for 2022 fourth-round pick
Florida Panthers
Decent counting stats (10 goals in 49 games) hide the fact that Frank Vatrano has had something of a tough time in Florida this season. He hasn't necessarily done anything wrong, but Florida is so deep at forward that he found himself low on the depth chart. A pure shooter who is at his best when he's getting touches in the offensive zone, Vatrano was a poor fit for a checking role on Florida's fourth line.
According to Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli, the Panthers sought a second-round pick before settling for what will be a late fourth. In a vacuum, the Panthers lose this trade on value, but GM Bill Zito has bigger fish to fry. Moving Vatrano's $2.5 million cap hit and acquiring a draft pick was a no-brainer in the context of Florida's need to open up space to make a big deadline splash as they prepare for a Cup run. What they then chose to do with the pick and cap space is a different discussion.
New York Rangers
We don't need to rehash all the ways the New York Rangers sabotaged their own right wing depth. It's old news, and their fans are tired of hearing about it. But with Kaapo Kakko injured, the Rangers desperately needed to add life to a right wing that features a replacement-level Julien Gauthier, a struggling Ryan Reaves, and journeyman grinder Dryden Hunt inexplicably on the second line with Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome.
A poor driver of possession, Vatrano is largely an empty-calorie goal scorer. To his credit, he does that pretty well, scoring at a pace of 22 goals per 82 games over the past four seasons. And while Vatrano is not going to play meaningful shutdown minutes, he shouldn't cause any headaches on the defensive side of the puck, either. If head coach Gerard Gallant decides to put him with Panarin and Strome, Vatrano will feast on their offerings. But there's also merit to giving third-line center Filip Chytil a capable offensive linemate for the first time in months.
Vatrano isn't a perfect fit for the Rangers. He's a left-handed shot who usually plays on his strong side, and the Rangers' biggest need is a possession-driver, which Vatrano is not. However, the wing situation in Manhattan was dire, and Vatrano is a clear upgrade no matter his limitations. It should also be a welcome move for Vatrano, as he will get increased minutes in a scoring role that suits him.
Florida, trying to open up cap space, was antsy, and few playoff teams had both the need and the financial wiggle room for Vatrano. This is likely why the Rangers had to pay relatively little to acquire him. Vatrano is a significant upgrade to the team's middle-six wing depth. And most importantly, they were able to acquire him without moving any of the serious draft pick or prospect capital GM Chris Drury will likely be shopping around in order to make an even bigger addition. This is an easy win for the Rangers.
Wild and Avs Swap Centers Sturm and Jost
Trade: Minnesota Wild trade Nico Sturm to Colorado Avalanche for Tyson Jost
Colorado Avalanche
Tyson Jost had long been rumored as expendable in Colorado. Although he had some good moments, Jost largely struggled to find consistency with the Avalanche. His career high in goals came as a rookie in 2017-18, when he potted 12 in 65 games.
Through a combination of Colorado's high-end forward talent, as well as an inability to find an identity, head coach Jared Bednar struggled to find a role for the 2016 10th overall pick. This season has been his worst yet, seeing him put up just 14 points in 59 games for a team that scores in bunches.
By trading him, Colorado gives both sides a mutually beneficial change. In the process, the Avalanche receive Nico Sturm. The German center has had a somewhat down year in Minnesota but knows exactly what his role is. He's a fourth-line shutdown center who wins faceoffs, plays the penalty kill and grabs the occasional goal in front of the net.
Sturm, a pending free agent, has a frugal $725,000 cap hit, which is significantly less than Jost's $2 million cap hit through 2023. With this move, not only does GM Joe Sakic acquire a player who fits his team's needs better, but he also opens up the cap space he very much needs to stack the team further at the deadline and into next season. That's savvy business.
Minnesota Wild
Perhaps Sturm hasn't been quite as good as he was last season, but it's difficult to see why he fell out of favor in Minnesota. The German followed up his breakout 2020-21 campaign with nine goals and eight assists in 53 games despite playing limited minutes, although his defensive impact hasn't been nearly as robust. Still, he's a valuable player, particularly at that $725,000 cap hit.
Certainly, he's proved more dependable than Jost, whose game is all over the place and who has yet to even establish a position of choice. As mentioned, though, Jost is a former top prospect who has shown flashes at the NHL level. Having just turned 24, there is definitely a plausible outcome that sees a change of scenery and increased minutes ignite Jost.
If he finds his game and turns into a 40-point third-liner with decent defensive impacts, then GM Bill Guerin will look like a genius for having added that caliber of player at the cost of a $2 million cap hit and a fourth-liner on an expiring contract. But considering Minnesota's already tight cap situation following the Ryan Suter and Zach Parise buyouts, it's a huge gamble.
Avs Acquire Defenseman Josh Manson from the Ducks
Trade: Anaheim Ducks trade Josh Manson (50 percent of contract retained) to Colorado Avalanche for 2023 second-round pick, Drew Helleson
Colorado Avalanche
As great as the Avs are, they are surprisingly lacking in depth. When it comes to defense, Cale Makar, Devon Toews, and Samuel Girard comprise probably the best trio of defensemen any NHL team possesses, but after them it gets bleak. Both the summer trade of Ryan Graves and Bowen Byram's long-term injury have taken huge tolls on the team's defense.
Manson isn't quite as good as he was five years ago but directly addresses that need. The 6'3", 218-pound righty was a top-four defenseman in Anaheim for years. He had a brutal 2020-21 season but has, to some degree, turned things around. Manson is a tremendous defensive presence who swallows up the neutral zone and can play a physical game in his own end. He's a decent puck transporter but, at this stage of his career, no longer provides a meaningful offensive presence. That's totally fine for the Avs, who have blue-line offense more than covered already.
The 30-year-old should seamlessly fit in as a No. 4/5 shutdown defenseman who improves Colorado's penalty kill. The cost of a second-round pick and a C-plus prospect is well worth it for a team that's all-in for a Stanley Cup this season.
Anaheim Ducks
Although the Ducks have a chance of making the playoffs, the strength of the organization is in a youthful core led by Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, Jamie Drysdale and 2022 third overall pick Mason McTavish. The objective for new GM Pat Verbeek is to maximize the team's outlook for when those youngsters are in their primes, and the 30-year-old Manson does not fit that timeline.
Drew Helleson, 20, was drafted 47th overall by Colorado in 2019. The right-handed defenseman had a second straight quality season with Boston College, with four goals and 21 assists in 32 games, and even made the cut for the U.S. Olympic roster. Helleson, 6'2" and 190 pounds, plays a physical game above the crease and in the corners. He's a decent skater for his size, although he needs to work on his angling and footwork when defending the rush, as he gets beat wide too often by speedy wingers. He's OK at making outlets from the defensive zone and likes to activate low in the offensive zone but struggles to penetrate the middle ice, where most offense is created.
Helleson has a decent chance of turning into a third-pairing shutdown minute-eater who plays the penalty kill. The tradeoff for low upside is that Helleson, recently signed to an entry-level contract, isn't far off from contributing at the NHL level.
Combined with the second-round pick, it's tidy business for a team that is on the upswing of a rebuild.