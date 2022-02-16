The Ideal Trade Targets for Each Western Conference Playoff Team

1 of 8

Len Redkoles/Getty Images

The Avalanche are a great team; arguably the best in the league. Don't mistake that for being a complete team, though. Their top players are doing a disproportionate amount of the pulling, with lots of room for improvement toward the end of the depth chart. The team could win the Stanley Cup as is, but executive vice president of hockey operations Joe Sakic is going to do everything possible to stack the deck further with a big swing at the deadline.

Colorado's third defensive pairing is underwhelming with Bowen Byram still recovering from concussion issues, and the bottom-six forward group is nothing special. If a top goaltender unexpectedly hit the market, the Avs would have to at least do some homework too. There are upgrades to make all over the roster, and it won't be a surprise if Sakic makes multiple additions.

The one ideal target has to be Claude Giroux, who was linked to Colorado by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman during an appearance on NHL Network (h/t the Denver Post). The Philadelphia Flyers captain is still a high-end player, with 37 points in 45 games this season. Head coach Jared Bednar could either play Giroux at center to give the Avalanche an elite third-line pivot or use him as a top-six winger.

He would also be another option for the 20th-ranked penalty kill, and his veteran presence would be a welcome addition to what is a fairly young locker room. Sakic would have to make accommodations to open up cap space, but this is an all-in season in Colorado, so he'll do whatever it takes.

Ideal Deadline Target: Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers