Ideal Trade Target for Each Current Eastern Conference Playoff Team

The NHL trade deadline is March 21, and while that gives each team plenty of time to execute trades, preparations must begin now. Once the first domino falls, everything quickly ascends, with the final few days becoming total chaos.

However, the playoff picture is stunningly clear given that there's still roughly half of a season remaining. The eight Eastern Conference slots are all but locked up, while there are only a few teams in the West unsure of where they stand. To varying degrees, these teams will be looking to make additions.

Every team would love to make a huge splash, but many face obstacles such as the salary cap and trade acquisition cost. And teams have to make moves that reflect how likely they are to actually make a run for the Stanley Cup.

With those conditions weighed, here are ideal trade targets for the eight Eastern Conference teams expected to make the playoffs. Western Conference teams will be published next week.