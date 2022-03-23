1 Offseason Move Every NFL Team Could Regret

1 Offseason Move Every NFL Team Could RegretMarch 23, 2022
The offseason brings new hope to the 31 teams that didn't win the Super Bowl, with free agency as the starting point for major changes. Though the 2022 league year brings optimism, front offices may look back and regret decisions made over the past month.
With trades, cuts and questionable roster priorities, every team has had at least one minor misstep between February and March.
In most cases, you'll notice that a club paid a little too much for a free agent or didn't make a strong enough push to keep a veteran on an expiring contract.
Officially one week into the 2022 offseason, we'll examine the most regrettable move or decision for all 32 teams.
Arizona Cardinals: Not Signing Edge Chandler Jones to an Extension
The Arizona Cardinals defense ranked 11th in yards and points allowed this past season, but the unit took a significant hit when Chandler Jones signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.
In 2021, Jones led Arizona in tackles for loss (12), quarterback pressures (36) and finished second on the team in sacks (10.5). Even at 32 years old, he still plays at a high level, and the Cardinals will miss his push near the pocket, especially if J.J. Watt continues to struggle with injuries.
Since 2019, Watt has missed 18 games, 10 in his first year with the Cardinals. Unless Dennis Gardeck, whom the front office re-signed on a three-year, $12 million contract, posts pass-rushing numbers similar to his 2020 campaign (seven sacks and 12 quarterback pressures), Arizona has a major void to fill on the edge.
The Raiders signed Jones to a three-year, $51 million deal, which may have been outside the Cardinals' price range, but general manager Steve Keim didn't do much to compensate for the loss of arguably his best defender.
Atlanta Falcons: Trading QB Matt Ryan
The Atlanta Falcons added on to the list of quarterback trades this offseason, sending Matt Ryan to Indianapolis Colts on Monday in exchange for a third-round pick. They signed Marcus Mariota to replace him.
According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Falcons will take on the largest dead-cap hit in NFL history ($40.5 million) because of the deal. Atlanta lost its longtime franchise signal-caller and holds a massive bill from the transaction in 2022.
The Falcons don't have the cap flexibility to surround Mariota with quality signings at running back or wide receiver, which will likely become a priority in the draft if the team wants to remain competitive in the upcoming season.
The league suspended wideout Calvin Ridley indefinitely—at least for the 2022 season because he bet on games in 2021. The Falcons also lost Russell Gage Jr. to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency, which leaves Olamide Zaccheaus as the top full-time wide receiver on the depth chart. Cordarrelle Patterson will likely continue to split time between running back and wideout.
General manager Terry Fontenot has initiated a rebuild, trading a 36-year-old quarterback and adding a bridge-gap passer in the meantime. Mariota has thrown just 30 regular-season passes over the past two years, and he only has Patterson and tight end Kyle Pitts as reliable pass-catchers.
The Falcons will likely take a tumble from mediocrity to the basement of the NFC before Fontenot's long-term plan bears any fruit.
Baltimore Ravens: Signing DT Michael Pierce
Michael Pierce signed a three-year, $16.5 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens for a second run with the team, but the front office may cut this reunion short.
Over the past two years, Pierce has missed 25 games, opting out of the 2020 term and battling an elbow injury in 2021. At 29 years old, going on 30 in November, he'll likely play less than 50 percent of the defensive snaps at 6'0", 340 pounds. Typically, a player with his profile signs for a short-term deal.
Before the Minnesota Vikings released Pierce, they tried to trade him, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The Ravens need a big body on the defensive line as Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Justin Ellis test free agency, but they should've signed Pierce to a one-year contract to see how his body holds up through a full term. He's a pay-as-you-go type of player at this stage in his career.
Buffalo Bills: Losing CB Levi Wallace in Free Agency
The Buffalo Bills made a strong move for edge-rusher Von Miller, signing him to a six-year, $120 million contract, which averages $17.5 million in each of the first three terms, per The MMQB's Albert Breer. Structurally, that's not a bad deal for a player who provided a defensive spark for the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
The Bills haven't re-signed their 2021 sack leader, Mario Addison, but they should have a solid pass rush with Miller in the fold. On the flip side, they'll likely rely on the draft to replace starting cornerback Levi Wallace.
Wallace signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. At that price, Buffalo should've made a strong push to keep him.
In 2021, Wallace recorded 10 pass breakups and two interceptions while allowing a 58 percent completion rate and a 72.6 passer rating in coverage. Cornerback Tre'Davious White tore his ACL in November, so the Bills could regret letting Wallace walk in free agency if Miller doesn't provide enough pocket pressure on passing downs.
Carolina Panthers: Not Signing Edge Haason Reddick to an Extension
The Carolina Panthers lost one-half of a dynamic pass-rushing duo when they allowed Haason Reddick to test the market. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Lining up opposite of Brian Burns, Reddick led the Panthers' pass rush with a team-leading 11 sacks and 33 quarterback pressures this past season. He also supported the run defense with 12 tackles for loss.
Reddick proved that he didn't have a fluky 12.5-sack campaign with the Cardinals in 2020. Yet the Panthers let him test the market, and of course, another team pounced on him with a lucrative offer.
As of Wednesday, the Panthers have $23.6 million in cap space. They had the financial resources to retain Reddick even with their reported interest in quarterback Deshaun Watson, who signed a five-year, $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns.
As most teams do, Carolina could've restructured contracts to make room for one of its top defensive playmakers and a quarterback on a new deal. Instead, the team decided not to extend a player who's on the rise and settled into a pass-rushing role in his prime (27 years old). The Panthers' pass defense, which allowed the fourth-fewest yards in 2021, may lose its edge without Reddick.
Chicago Bears: Trading Edge Khalil Mack
The Chicago Bears agreed to a blockbuster trade that sent Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a second-round pick and a 2023 sixth-rounder.
While we should acknowledge that Mack's production dipped after 2018 and he missed 10 games in 2021, the star edge-rusher earned Pro Bowl or All-Pro nods in three out of his four campaigns in Chicago.
In his first year as the Bears general manager, Ryan Poles likely made this move for financial reasons. Yet despite the transaction, Chicago will pay most of the cost for Mack's contract in 2022, per Jason Fitzgerald of Over the Cap.
"If the #Bears trade Mack without touching the deal again its $24M dead which will increase their cap space by $6.15 million this year. More importantly it clears out $28.5M that would be on the books in 2023," Fitzgerald tweeted.
The Bears traded their best defensive playmaker, and they won't recoup a significant amount of financial resources until 2023, which is a lose-lose scenario for this club in the 2022 campaign.
Cincinnati Bengals: Not Prioritizing a Long-Term Deal for S Jessie Bates III
The Cincinnati Bengals franchise-tagged Jessie Bates III, which isn't an issue, though the front office may pay a steeper price for him on a long-term contract as time goes on.
Despite a rough start to the 2021 season, with contractual matters on his mind, Bates finished strong, logging six pass breakups and two interceptions through the Bengals' playoff run. He'll command a top-dollar salary with 35 pass breakups and 10 interceptions through four seasons. The front office should pay him sooner rather than later.
The Ravens signed safety Marcus Williams to a five-year, $70 million contract in free agency with $37 million guaranteed, which may have an impact on Bates' negotiations with the Bengals. Remember, three-time All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu remains available on the open market.
With approximately $25.4 million in cap space, the Bengals have the financial resources to extend Bates now.
Cleveland Browns: Releasing WR Jarvis Landry
The Cleveland Browns acquired Amari Cooper from the Dallas Cowboys, and he's undoubtedly the top wide receiver on the depth chart. Days after the trade, the Browns released wideout Jarvis Landry.
Per cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Landry's agent met with general manager Andrew Berry to restructure the wideout's deal, but Cooper's arrival made him expendable.
Nevertheless, Cleveland may already regret parting ways with Landry. Per Cabot, the front office "will try" to re-sign him.
Cleveland signed Jakeem Grant in free agency, but he's primarily played on special teams in his six-year career, earning a Pro Bowl nod for his contributions in that role for the 2021 term. Donovan People-Jones has shown some flashes, though he's not quite a consistent playmaker with 48 catches for 901 yards and five touchdowns in two seasons. Anthony Schwartz, a 2021 third-rounder, only caught 10 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown last year.
The Browns traded their 2022 first-round pick with a massive haul in the deal for quarterback Deshaun Watson. They could miss out on a blue-chip talent at wide receiver in April.
The league has an ongoing investigation into sexual assault and misconduct allegations against Watson. There are 22 civil cases filed against him.
Whether Watson plays under center or not in the short term, the Browns will likely miss Landry's reliable hands (65.8 percent catch rate) and versatility in the slot and out wide.
Dallas Cowboys: Trading WR Amari Cooper
The Dallas Cowboys mixed up their wide receiver priorities.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Dallas wanted to pay Michael Gallup and re-sign Cedrick Wilson Jr. After the Cowboys dealt Cooper to the Browns, they extended Gallup on a five-year, $62.5 million deal but lost Wilson to the Miami Dolphins in free agency.
As a net result, the Cowboys swapped sixth-round picks with the Browns, gained a fifth-rounder in the trade but gave up their best receiver who recorded 1,114-plus receiving yards in two out of three seasons in Dallas since the club acquired him from the (then) Oakland Raiders in October of 2018.
Gallup tore his ACL in January, so he could miss time at the beginning of the season or need a few weeks to get back into game shape, which means CeeDee Lamb may have a lot on his plate to start the upcoming term.
Despite a down 2021 campaign in receiving yards (865), Cooper tied tight end Dalton Schultz for a team-leading eight touchdown receptions.
Lamb had three 104-plus yard performances within the first eight weeks of the 2021 season and then faded in the second half of the term, logging 66 or fewer scoreless receiving yards in every game after Week 13. With Gallup coming off a significant injury, the Cowboys made a mistake in parting ways with Cooper this offseason.
Denver Broncos: Signing Edge Randy Gregory to a Long-Term Deal
Randy Gregory had options in free agency and backed out of an agreement with the Dallas Cowboys to join the Denver Broncos, per ESPN's Jeff Legwold.
Following a six-sack 2021 campaign with the Cowboys, Gregory cashed in on a five-year, $70 million deal. He's served several lengthy suspensions for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. Also, the Broncos paid a lot of money for someone with just 16.5 sacks through seven seasons.
Even if Gregory plays through full campaigns without an off-field issue, Denver may have gone too far on the length of his new contract. With only 1,475 career snaps, he should be a good shape, but the edge-rusher will turn 30 years old in November.
The Cowboys will owe him just $6 million in dead money after the 2023 season, but with Gregory's age and suspension history, the Broncos made a risky investment on a long-term deal with $28 million in guarantees.
Detroit Lions: Re-Signing WR Kalif Raymond
For the most part, the Detroit Lions' significant offseason moves made sense. They cut defensive end Trey Flowers, who's missed 19 games over the past two seasons, and re-signed their lead tackler from the 2021 campaign in safety Tracy Walker.
Though the Lions re-signed Kalif Raymond to a modest two-year, $9.5 million deal, they're burning cash on a special teams player at best.
Raymond recorded career highs in catches (48), receiving yards (576) and touchdowns (four) within a depleted wide receiver unit last season. He probably won't match those numbers or come close to doing so with the arrival of DJ Chark, the return of Josh Reynolds for a full season and Amon-Ra St. Brown coming off an impressive rookie campaign with 90 catches for 912 yards and five touchdowns.
Raymond will likely open the season as the No. 4 wideout. St. Brown plays at the level of a No. 1 receiver. Chark has started in 30 of his 43 games through four campaigns with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Reynolds has a rapport with quarterback Jared Goff dating back to their time with the Los Angeles Rams between 2017 and 2020.
The Lions could've invested their money elsewhere rather than bring back a receiver who will likely have a minimal role.
Houston Texans: Signing LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin
The Houston Texans re-signed Kamu Grugier-Hill on a one-year, $4 million contract. He led the team in tackles (108), tackles for loss (13) and logged three sacks this past season. They also added Jalen Reeves-Maybin on a two-year, $7.5 million deal.
After four seasons as a core special teamer, Reeves-Maybin started in 11 of his 15 games for the Detroit Lions in 2021, logging 82 tackles, four tackles for loss and four pass breakups. He missed 9.9. percent of his tackle attempts, though.
Grugier-Hill missed 8.5 percent of his tackles, but he played more defensive snaps (777) than Reeves-Maybin (616) last year. If the Texans replace the former with the latter in the starting lineup next season, they might see a drop-off in run defense.
Because of Reeves-Maybin's inexperience in a first-string role, he's not a surefire starter on Houston's rebuilding roster for the upcoming campaign. Grugier-Hill should hold on to the job alongside Christian Kirksey, which makes this signing a bit of a waste.
Indianapolis Colts: Not Extending WR Zach Pascal
The Indianapolis Colts may lose a trio of pass-catchers this offseason. Zach Pascal signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, tight end Jack Doyle retired and wideout T.Y. Hilton remains available on the open market after posting single-season career lows in catches (23), receiving yards (331) and touchdowns (three).
Aside from wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., the Colts need someone to catch the ball from Matt Ryan, whom the team acquired from the Atlanta Falcons.
Pascal isn't a high-end No. 2 wideout, but he's had a couple of solid seasons, logging 607-plus receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2019 and 2020. Furthermore, the 6'2", 214-pounder blocks well on the perimeter. While that's an overlooked quality at his position, the Colts field a run-heavy offense with 2021 rushing champion Jonathan Taylor.
Pascal's departure won't hurt Indianapolis on a large scale in the passing game, but Ryan would have to rely on wideout Parris Campbell—who's played 15 games in three years—in the No. 2 spot if the front office doesn't add a veteran or rookie ready to contribute right away.
Remember, the Colts don't have a first-round pick because of the terms of the 2021 trade for Carson Wentz, which takes them out of the running for a top wide receiver prospect.
Green Bay Packers: Delaying Extension Talks with WR Davante Adams
In an interesting plot twist, the Green Bay Packers signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a new deal after he needed time to contemplate his career future, but the team traded Davante Adams to the Raiders.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Rodgers knew Adams wouldn't play for the Packers while working through contract negotiations with the team. While this trade seemed inevitable, at least to the team's star quarterback, Green Bay franchise-tagged the two-time All-Pro wideout in hopes of keeping him on a long-term extension.
Perhaps the Packers' use of the franchise tag soured their relationship with Adams, or as Rapoport noted, the wideout just wanted to play for the Raiders and with his former collegiate teammate, Derek Carr.
Whatever the case, Green Bay may have avoided this situation if the front office had approached Adams about an extension shortly after the 2021 season came to an end. According to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Tom Silverstein, the Packers had "no discussions" about an extension before the franchise-tag window opened late in February.
The club's meticulous approach may have given Adams too much time to think about forcing his way out of Titletown. Regardless, the Packers will regret how this panned out. They didn't even recoup a top-20 draft selection from the Raiders, who gave up pick Nos. 22 and 53.
Without Adams, Rodgers will likely see a drop-off in passing numbers from his past two MVP campaigns as he attempts to build a stronger rapport with Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers, Robert Tonyan and whomever the team adds this offseason.
Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Christian Kirk's Contract
On the first day of the legal tampering period, the Jacksonville Jaguars splurged on the free-agent market, which isn't a terrible strategy with a new coaching staff set to lead the club in another direction.
With that said, the Jaguars signed Christian Kirk to a four-year, $72 million contract, which makes him captain of the 2022 All-Overpaid free-agency team.
According to Spotrac, Kirk's deal ranks sixth along with Tyler Lockett's contract among wide receivers in guaranteed money ($37 million), and he's tied with Tyreek Hill and Kenny Golladay for ninth at the position in average annual salary ($18 million).
Kirk will aid quarterback Trevor Lawrence's development. He's a shifty sure-handed receiver with a 65.9 percent catch rate who's effective in the slot and out wide. The 25-year-old logged career highs in catches (77) and receptions (982) last year.
However, Kirk's career production doesn't warrant top-10 wideout money. He hasn't logged 1,000 receiving yards or scored more than six touchdowns in a single season. The Jaguars may not regret signing him, but they won't like his contract in a couple of years.
Kansas City Chiefs: Signing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
The Kansas City Chiefs have searched for a solid No. 2 wide receiver to complement Tyreek Hill and star tight end Travis Kelce for quite some time. Ironically, they may have one in Mecole Hardman, who caught 59 passes for 693 yards and two touchdowns with a 71.1 percent catch rate in 2021.
Hardman may not have enough pass-catching opportunities to break out in his contract year with JuJu Smith-Schuster on the roster. Head coach Andy Reid courted the latter last year, but he couldn't pry him away from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
This time, Smith-Schuster signed a one-year contract worth about $10.8 million with the Chiefs. With that sizable deal, he'll likely take on a solid role in the passing game behind Kelce and Hill, which may push Hardman to fourth in targets among the team's pass-catchers.
Smith-Schuster should produce with quarterback Patrick Mahomes under center, but the Chiefs don't really need him with Hardman developing into a decent receiver.
Kansas City should've invested more in its defense, which allowed the sixth-most yards last season. Because of free agency, the unit could lose key defenders in safety Tyrann Mathieu and edge-rusher Melvin Ingram in addition to defensive tackle Jarran Reed and cornerback Charvarius Ward, who signed with the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers, respectively.
Las Vegas Raiders: Not Re-Signing Nicholas Morrow
The Raiders have turned over the linebacker unit. They released a pair of underperforming players at the position in Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski, who lost their starting jobs in 2021.
Despite "significant interest" in re-signing Nicholas Morrow, per The Athletic's Tashan Reed, the Raiders lost him in free agency. If the front office wanted him back, perhaps the club should've extended him before he hit the open market.
While the Raiders move forward with linebackers Denzel Perryman and Divine Deablo in starting roles, the new regime should've retained Morrow on a modest deal. He signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Chicago Bears.
At that price, Vegas could've held on to Morrow, who logged 78 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, nine pass breakups and an interception in 2020 before an ankle injury sidelined him for the entire 2021 season. At 26 years old, with his solid coverage skills, he can play a big role on the second level of a defense.
On the depth chart—behind Perryman, who's battled injuries early in his career, and Deablo—the Raiders have Micah Kiser, Patrick Onwuasor and Justin March.
Since 2020, Kiser has missed 13 games mostly because of injury and had a bigger role on special teams than on defense last season. Onwuasor has suited up for seven contests in the past two years. March has served as a special teamer throughout his career.
Morrow made strides in four campaigns with the Raiders and could've made a notable impact under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.
Los Angeles Chargers: WR Mike Williams' Costly Extension
With quarterback Justin Herbert on a rookie deal, the Los Angeles Chargers can afford to overpay for players, and that's what they did in signing Mike Williams to a three-year, $60 million extension.
Through five seasons, Williams has one 50-catch campaign. In 2021, he hauled in 76 receptions for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns. On the flip side, for a big-bodied receiver, the 6'4", 218-pounder had an underwhelming catch rate (58.9 percent), which raises questions about his efficiency. He's only converted more than 59 percent of his targets into receptions in one season (2018).
Furthermore, the Chargers have depth at wideout, including Jalen Guyton, who's a big-play receiver, averaging 16.3 yards per catch for his career. There's also 2021 third-rounder Joshua Palmer, who's coming off a rookie term with 33 receptions for 353 yards and four touchdowns.
In addition, running back Austin Ekeler finished third on the team in receiving yards (647) and caught eight touchdown passes last season. The front office also signed pass-catching tight end Gerald Everett, who logged career highs in receptions (48), receiving yards (478) and touchdowns (four) with the Seattle Seahawks in 2021.
Williams may not match his production from the previous term because of inefficiencies and a loaded pass-catching group. The Chargers could regret going above and beyond to keep him at a new top-dollar salary. He's tied with Amari Cooper and Chris Godwin on a contract that ranks fifth among wide receivers in average annual value.
Los Angeles Rams: Letting CB Darious Williams Walk
The Los Angeles Rams made a huge splash in free agency, signing wide receiver Allen Robinson to a three-year, $46.5 million deal, which may come at the expense of their defense, specifically the secondary.
Robinson replaces Robert Woods, whom the team traded to the Tennessee Titans. He'll also cover the loss of free-agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr., who tore his ACL in the Super Bowl, if the team allows him to sign elsewhere.
The Rams made the right move to invest in a healthy and reliable receiver, but they didn't leave enough room to retain Darious Williams, who signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
With the loss of edge-rusher Von Miller, who signed a six-year, $120 million contract to join the Buffalo Bills, the Rams pass defense could take a major hit without its No. 2 cornerback. Over the past two years, Williams has started in 23 out of 30 contests, logging four interceptions and 23 pass breakups while allowing a completion rate of 62 percent or lower in both campaigns.
The Rams have replacement options for the spot opposite cornerback Jalen Ramsey in David Long Jr. and Robert Rochell, but they have just 11 starts combined. Unless one of them takes a significant leap, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will miss Williams on the outside.
Miami Dolphins: The 1st Year of RB Chase Edmonds' Contract
Overall, the Miami Dolphins had a solid free-agent class, though they may have overinvested in the running back position for the 2022 season.
The Dolphins made an early move for Chase Edmonds in the legal tampering period. They signed him to a two-year, $12.1 million pact, which is 16th in total contract value among running backs. His deal carries $6.1 million in dead cap for 2022—the 13th-most at the position.
With that kind of money tied to Edmonds' contract, he should handle about half of the touches out of the backfield, but he may share the workload with two other tailbacks.
The Dolphins have Myles Gaskin as a holdover from the previous regime. He led the team in rushing (612) for the 2021 season. Miami signed running back Raheem Mostert, who worked with new head coach Mike McDaniel between 2017 and 2021 with the San Francisco 49ers. The former led the club in rushing (772) for the 2019 term, while the latter served as the run game coordinator.
Edmonds' 2022 contract value and dead money don't quite match his projected role in a possible three-man platoon. If Mostert recovers from a knee injury, he could cloud the former Arizona Cardinal's role on early downs.
Minnesota Vikings: Giving QB Kirk Cousins a No-Trade Clause
The Minnesota Vikings made a strong short-term commitment to Kirk Cousins, which limits their leverage over the next two years.
They signed Cousins to a one-year, $35 million fully guaranteed extension with a no-trade clause, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
In each of the past two seasons, Cousins has thrown for 4,200-plus yards and at least 33 touchdowns. He's done enough to command market value at his position, but the Vikings gave into a no-trade clause, which may make it difficult for the front office to move him if his production takes a hit with a new coaching staff.
While first-time head coach Kevin O'Connell seems excited to work with Cousins again, the signal-caller may need an adjustment period in a new offense under an inexperienced lead skipper and play-caller. If that's the case or the club eventually wants to move him to make room for a new starter, Minnesota may not have many trade options with Cousins in full control of his career future.
New England Patriots: Trading G Shaq Mason
The New England Patriots decided to help out an old friend in Tom Brady at their expense.
The Patriots traded guard Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who lost starting right guard Alex Cappa to the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency.
Mason doesn't have any Pro Bowl or All-Pro accolades on his resume, but he had a rock-solid seven-year run in New England as a starter and signed an extension with the club in 2018. Based on his total contract value, he's still one of the highest-paid guards in the league.
Over the past two seasons, Mason helped open up interior rushing lanes for the Patriots' top-eight ground attack, which took a lot of pressure off quarterback Mac Jones in his 2021 rookie term.
New England sent a high-end player to the Buccaneers for a fifth-round pick, leaving a void within an offensive line that's supposed to protect Jones in his second season. That's a concerning transaction.
New Orleans Saints: Not Franchise-Tagging OT Terron Armstead
Before free agency, Terron Armstead didn't shut the door on a return to the New Orleans Saints, but the three-time Pro Bowler signed with the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday.
Armstead's departure will likely factor into the team's compensatory pick formula. Nonetheless, the Saints should've franchise-tagged the 30-year-old tackle and if unable to strike a long-term deal with his agent, traded him for premium draft capital.
New Orleans may have been able to fetch an early-round pick for a player at a premium position. Still one of the better left tackles in the league, Armstead would've drawn interest from multiple teams. In 2021, he sat out nine games but allowed just one sack through 468 offensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus.
The Saints lost a key starter on the offensive line capable of protecting quarterback Jameis Winston, who's coming off a torn ACL (with MCL damage). On top of that, they don't have anything to show for it.
New York Giants: Releasing RB Devontae Booker
The cap-strapped New York Giants released several backup and rotational players, including running back Devontae Booker, before the start of free agency.
The Giants saved only $2.1 million by parting ways with Booker, so the move didn't help them much financially. On top of that, he had a solid role in the backfield this past season, accumulating a team-leading 861 scrimmage yards.
Saquon Barkley and Booker finished with the same number of rushing yards (593) last year, but the former averaged 3.7 yards per carry compared to 4.1 yards per carry for the latter.
Barkley has missed 21 games since 2019, so the Giants should be wary about giving him a full workloads. Matt Breida, Antonio Williams and Gary Brightwell hold the reserve spots on the depth chart.
Breida's rushing totals have dropped every year since 2018, while Williams and Brightwell have recorded 67 rushing yards and two touchdowns combined in their NFL careers. The Giants could select a complementary running back in the draft, but they already had one in Booker before letting him go.
New York Jets: TE C.J. Uzomah's Contract
The Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins franchise-tagged arguably the top two tight ends set to hit the free-agent market in Dalton Schultz and Mike Gesicki, respectively. That may have foiled the New York Jets' plan to upgrade at the position.
To compound their tight end issue, the Jets overpaid for C.J. Uzomah, who hasn't caught 50 passes or racked up more than 493 receiving yards in any of his seven seasons. With a career average of 9.8 yards per reception, he isn't a special playmaker or a mismatch waiting to happen.
However, Gang Green inked Uzomah to a three-year, $24 million deal, which ties him with Will Dissly as the league's 14th-highest-paid tight end in average annual salary. On top of that, New York signed fellow tight end Tyler Conklin to a three-year, $21 million deal, which suggests he'll have a decent role.
The Jets should've signed Uzomah to a one-year deal to assess his impact away from the Cincinnati Bengals' loaded wide receiver corps, which included 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. With more of a spotlight on him to move the chains in New York, he's likely to fall short of expectations.
Philadelphia Eagles: Tendering Nate Herbig as Only Notable Move at Guard
The Philadelphia Eagles must compensate for a significant loss at guard following three-time Pro Bowler Brandon Brooks' retirement.
Instead of making a strong push to sign a guard in free agency, the Eagles tendered Nate Herbig, who's started 17 career games through three seasons.
Herbig has played well at both guard spots in mostly a backup role, but the Eagles should add veteran competition to challenge him rather than wait until the draft to address the position.
In the second half of the 2021 campaign, Philadelphia transitioned to a run-heavy offense with run-pass option concepts. The club ranked second in total carries and led the league in rushing yards.
The Eagles should invest heavily in their offensive line, especially after the loss of a high-end guard. Herbig might battle an early-round draft pick for the first-string right guard spot, and the starting inexperience between the two may adversely impact the Eagles' ground attack.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Letting S Terrell Edmunds Test Free Agency
Despite the ups and downs early in his career, specifically in pass coverage, Terrell Edmunds has turned the corner over the past two seasons. Over the past two years, the 6'1", 217-pound safety has permitted only three touchdown receptions as the primary cover man.
In 2020, Edmunds surrendered 14.5 yards per completion but allowed a 55.6 percent completion rate and a 70.8 passer rating in coverage. He made strides this past season, giving up only 7.5 yards per reception and a 63.7 passer rating.
Thus far, Pittsburgh hasn't filled its void at safety. Edmunds remains available, so the Steelers could still re-sign him before it's too late.
However, if Edmunds has multiple offers on the table, the Steelers may not want to outbid other suitors for a player at a non-premium position. That's why they should've extended him before he hit the open market.
San Francisco 49ers: Letting DE Arden Key Test Free Agency
After flaming out with the Las Vegas Raiders, defensive end Arden Key told reporters last summer that "it just wasn't the right fit for me and I had to get out."
Key resurrected his career with the San Francisco 49ers this past season, logging 22 tackles, five for loss, 6.5 sacks and 19 quarterback pressures. Though he played only 35 percent of the defensive snaps in a reserve role, the twitchy pass-rusher finished second on the team in sacks.
Dating back to his collegiate years, defensive end Nick Bosa has experienced some issues with durability. In 2020, he missed 14 games because of a torn ACL. Fellow pass-rusher Dee Ford has sat out 26 contests over the past two years.
To protect against injuries, the 49ers need a second wave of edge-rushers to help defensive lineman Arik Armstead rush opposing quarterbacks. Following a productive season, Key should've been on the team's priority list of in-house free agents.
He has yet to sign with a new club, but he's visited with the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, which suggests the 49ers may have to pay a steeper price to retain him if interested.
Seattle Seahawks: TE Will Dissly's Contract
The Seattle Seahawks essentially flushed money down the toilet by re-signing tight end Will Dissly to a three-year, $24 million deal. He projects to be the No. 2 tight end on the depth chart behind Noah Fant, whom Seattle acquired in the Russell Wilson trade.
Fant led the Denver Broncos in receptions (68) and accumulated 670 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2021. The 24-year-old already has two 62-plus-catch seasons in three years.
Meanwhile, Dissly has caught only 45 passes for 482 yards and three touchdowns for Seattle since 2020. With wideouts DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett still on the Seahawks roster as well, Dissly isn't likely to see a ton of targets.
Fant figures to make Dissly even more of an afterthought in the passing attack. Though he's a solid run-blocker, the Seahawks will pay him an average of $8 million annually with about $16 million in guarantees, which is rich for a No. 2 tight end expected to earn his keep by clearing lanes for ball-carriers.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Not Prioritizing an Extension for DT Ndamukong Suh
After quarterback Tom Brady ended his brief retirement, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should have tried to retain as many of their key in-house free agents as possible, including defensive playmakers.
Over the past week-and-a-half, the front office has re-signed multiple players, including running back Leonard Fournette, wideout Chris Godwin, center Ryan Jensen and cornerback Carlton Davis III. However, they have yet to re-sign defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.
Since Brady signed with the Buccaneers in 2020, they've fielded a top-10 scoring offense and defense. Alongside defensive tackle Vita Vea, Suh has played a major role in the Buccaneers' run defense, which has ranked third or better in yards allowed for each of the past three seasons.
The 35-year-old Suh can still play at a high level as a run-stuffer while providing a boost to the interior pass rush. In 2021, he recorded 27 tackles, seven for loss, six sacks and 19 quarterback pressures while playing 63 percent of the defensive snaps.
Suh can help the Buccaneers keep their Super Bowl window open, but other teams might be interested in prying him away. Tampa Bay has only $14.6 million in cap space left, which might not be enough to keep Suh and handle its other offseason business.
Tennessee Titans: Not Tendering OT David Quessenberry
The Tennessee Titans made solid moves to bolster their passing attack, signing tight end Austin Hooper and acquiring wideout Robert Woods in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams. But with a healthy Derrick Henry, they're going to be a run-first team.
The Titans didn't tender offensive lineman David Quessenberry, which may deal a significant blow to their ground attack. As ESPN's Adam Schefter noted, Pro Football Focus graded him as a top-10 run-blocker leaguewide last season.
Quessenberry struggled on passing downs, allowing 11 sacks across 1,184 offensive snaps, per PFF. Yet for a low price, the Titans could've retained him as a placeholder until they found a clear-cut replacement.
The coaching staff could turn to Dillon Radunz to replace Quessenberry, but he played only 124 snaps this past season and lined up mostly on the left side of the offensive line. The Titans could also select a tackle in the draft, perhaps as early as No. 26 overall.
But given the importance of their run game, the Titans may regret not having multiple veteran options who are ready to play right away.
Washington Commanders: Acquiring QB Carson Wentz
The Washington Commanders tirelessly searched the quarterback market for an upgrade over Taylor Heinicke, and they found it in Carson Wentz. However, the Commanders had to give up two third-round picks and swap second-rounders with the Indianapolis Colts to acquire Wentz.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 2023 third-rounder could become a second-round pick if Wentz plays 70 percent of the snaps next season. Schefter also noted that Washington will absorb Wentz's full contract, which carries a $28.3 million cap hit this season.
The Commanders gave up too much for a player who quickly wore out his welcome in Indianapolis. According to The Athletic's Zak Keefer, the Colts' outlook on Wentz soured before the start of the 2021 campaign.
"As for the Colts, the issues with Wentz stretched back to before the season began, one source said, and over the course of the year, some grew frustrated at what they deemed a lack of leadership, a resistance to hard coaching and a reckless style of play, which had a role in several close losses this year," Keefer wrote.
Now set to play for his third team in three years, Wentz heads to Washington at a high cost with some concerning question marks. If the Commanders exercised a little more patience, they could've inquired about quarterback Matt Ryan, whom the Indianapolis Colts acquired from the Atlanta Falcons for a third-round pick.
Player contracts and team cap space for 2022 provided by Spotrac.