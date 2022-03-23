1 Offseason Move Every NFL Team Could Regret

0 of 32

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The offseason brings new hope to the 31 teams that didn't win the Super Bowl, with free agency as the starting point for major changes. Though the 2022 league year brings optimism, front offices may look back and regret decisions made over the past month.

With trades, cuts and questionable roster priorities, every team has had at least one minor misstep between February and March.

In most cases, you'll notice that a club paid a little too much for a free agent or didn't make a strong enough push to keep a veteran on an expiring contract.

Officially one week into the 2022 offseason, we'll examine the most regrettable move or decision for all 32 teams.