2022 NFL Free Agents Who Won't Live Up to Their New Contracts

Darryl Webb/Associated Press

As soon as the NFL's legal tampering period began Monday, free agents began flying off the board.

Among the early notable moves, however, a number of signings stand out in a negative way.

The nature of free agency is paying a hefty price to swipe a player from another team. As well-intentioned as these moves are, several of these signings will backfire. Examples from 2021 include New York Giants wideout Kenny Golladay and Tennessee Titans pass-rusher Bud Dupree.

While the flurry of free agency continues, the following early agreements seem unlikely to offer a great return on investment.