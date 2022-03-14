2022 NFL Free-Agent Signings, Trades Grades: Analyzing Tampering Period Moves

2022 NFL Free-Agent Signings, Trades Grades: Analyzing Tampering Period MovesMarch 14, 2022
Let the free-agency frenzy begin for the 2022 offseason.
The first day of the NFL's legal tampering period Monday signaled a fresh start, as teams have an opportunity to negotiate with impending free agents before the new league year starts at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.
Teams that finished at the bottom of the standings last season can make changes that produce immediate results. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the club that spent the most in free agency in each of the last six years added at least three wins in the following season.
Last week, a handful of teams agreed to make blockbuster trade agreements and re-sign key players. In the coming days, some of the biggest free agents will come to terms with new teams on big-time contracts.
Based on the roster fit between the player and club along with the details of the reported signings, we'll grade Monday's notable free-agent moves.
Cincinnati Bengals Bolster Offensive Line with OG Alex Cappa
Terms: Four years, $40 million
Source: ESPN's Adam Schefter
The Cincinnati Bengals opened the legal tampering period with a solid move, coming to a multiyear agreement with Alex Cappa.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took 70 sacks between the regular season and the playoffs in 2021. Cincinnati's offensive line also allowed the 12th-most pressures leaguewide (24.2 percent).
Cappa should slide into a starting guard role, tone down pressure up the middle and open up rushing lanes for running back Joe Mixon.
Cappa allowed five sacks last season across 1,182 offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, so he isn't quite a top-tier signing. But the fourth-year pro will be a major an upgrade over Hakeem Adeniji, who primarily started at right guard through the second half of the season and in the playoffs.
Grade: B
Miami Dolphins Agree to Sign RB Chase Edmonds
Terms: Two years, $12.6 million
Source: ESPN's Adam Schefter
Under new head coach Mike McDaniel, who served as the San Francisco 49ers' run game coordinator from 2017 through 2020 and offensive coordinator last season, the Miami Dolphins will likely undergo significant changes on offense.
On Monday, Miami came to terms with running back Chase Edmonds, a versatile threat who piled up 2,472 scrimmage yards in four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He'll join running back Myles Gaskin, who led the Dolphins in rushing (612 yards) and racked up 846 scrimmage yards in 2021.
Edmonds, who has caught 128 passes for 921 yards and five touchdowns in his NFL career, will give Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa a reliable receiving threat in the short passing game. Though his contract ranks 11th in average annual value among running backs, per Spotrac, expect him to form a one-two punch with Gaskin at running back.
Grade: B-
Arizona Cardinals Re-Sign RB James Conner
Terms: Three years, $21 million
Source: ESPN's Adam Schefter
After spending the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, running back James Conner added another Pro Bowl year to his resume with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021, logging 1,127 yards and a career-high 18 touchdowns from scrimmage.
The Cardinals used Conner as a finisher on the ground last season. He tied with New England Patriots running back Damien Harris for second leaguewide in rushing touchdowns (15).
With Chase Edmonds now headed to the Miami Dolphins, Conner may handle an expanded role as the workhorse tailback in Arizona.
At 26 years old, Conner should have plenty of gas left in his tank. If he stays healthy, the 6'1", 233-pounder could eclipse 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career next season.
Grade: B+
Pittsburgh Steelers Intend to Sign QB Mitchell Trubisky
Terms: Two years
Source: NFL Network's Mike Garafolo
The Pittsburgh Steelers will move into the post-Ben Roethlisberger era with Mitchell Trubisky, who put together a Pro Bowl campaign in only one out of his four years with the Chicago Bears and then served as a backup for the Buffalo Bills this past season.
Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick from the 2017 draft, will have a shot to reinvent himself with the Steelers, who have Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins on the depth chart at quarterback.
With 10,652 passing yards, 64 touchdowns and 38 interceptions on his regular-season resume, Trubisky should leapfrog Rudolph and Haskins for the Steelers' starting quarterback job. They have only 23 combined starts between them, while Trubisky has 50.
Even if the Steelers add a quarterback in the draft, Trubisky has the experience and production to take over right away and utilize wideouts Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool and tight end Pat Freiermuth.
Grade: B+
Seattle Seahawks Re-Sign S Quandre Diggs
Terms: Three years, $40 million
Source: NFL Network's Ian Rapoport
The Seattle Seahawks are headed into a rebuild. They've agreed to trade quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, and they released linebacker Bobby Wagner last week, but they're keeping veteran safety Quandre Diggs.
In 2021, Diggs had one of his most productive campaigns, logging a career-high 94 tackles, five interceptions and seven pass breakups. He's an ideal fit in Seattle's defensive backfield alongside Jamal Adams, who's at his best going downhill to support the run and rush the passer.
The Seahawks need a defensive back with high-level ball production to combat the passing attacks of the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams. Diggs will help them in that area, specifically in coverage over the top.
Grade: A
Chicago Bears Beef Up Defensive Line with Larry Ogunjobi
Terms: Three years, $40.5 million
Source: ESPN's Adam Schefter
The Chicago Bears made a splash with an acquisition for their defensive line, coming to terms with Larry Ogunjobi on a big-money deal. Among defensive tackles, his contract lists 10th in average annual value.
Though the Bears paid a high price, general manager Ryan Poles had to address the pass rush with three-time All-Pro edge-rusher Khalil Mack headed to the Los Angeles Chargers in a trade.
Last season, Ogunjobi recorded career highs in sacks (seven) and quarterback pressures (24) before he suffered a foot injury in the Cincinnati Bengals' wild-card matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. He could reach new highs under Bears lead skipper Matt Eberflus, who fielded a top-10 scoring defense in three out of four terms as the coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts.
Grade: B
Jacksonville Jaguars Swing Big for OG Brandon Scherff
Terms: TBA
Source: ESPN's Adam Schefter
The Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off the tampering period with a major signing for their offensive line: Brandon Scherff.
At right guard, Scherff has earned Pro Bowl honors in each of the last three campaigns and was an All-Pro in 2020. In 2021, he didn't allow a sack over 697 snaps, per Pro Football Focus, which bodes well for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
On the flip side, the Jaguars likely paid a hefty price for a player who's missed 22 games since 2018. If he can shake off the injury bug, the 30-year-old will add to his decorated resume (five-time Pro Bowler). Yet because of his durability issue, the team needs quality depth at the position.
Grade: B-
Jacksonville Jaguars Come to Terms with LB Foyesade Oluokun
Terms: Three years, $45 million
Source: AJ Vaynerchuk via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport
The Jacksonville Jaguars intend to sign Foyesade Oluokun, the league's leading tackler in 2021.
Oluokun has worked his way up from a 2018 sixth-round pick to a quality starter on the second level of the Atlanta Falcons defense. Last season, he logged 192 tackles, four for loss, six pass breakups and three interceptions.
Equipped to play on all three downs, Oluokun will pair with Myles Jack to form a solid linebacker duo in Jacksonville. Though Oluokun doesn't play a premium position, the Jaguars needed upgrades at every level of the defense after giving up the fifth-most points and ranking 20th in yards allowed last year.
Grade: A
Jacksonville Jaguars Continue Spending Spree, Agree with DL Folorunso Fatukasi
Terms: Three years, $30 million
Source: NFL Network's Mike Garafolo
The Jacksonville Jaguars have approached the free-agent market aggressively. Folorunso Fatukasi will join the club on a lucrative contract that makes him the 15th-highest-paid defensive tackle in the league, per Spotrac.
The Jaguars are taking a gamble. In four seasons, Fatukasi has started 23 of his 45 contests, with 15 of those outings having come in 2021. Though he's a stout run defender, the 27-year-old doesn't provide much on passing downs with just 22 quarterback pressures for his career.
With this signing, the Jaguars improved their run defense, which ranked 23rd last season, but they paid a steep price for a primarily early-down tackle who won't be on the field for many third downs.
Grade: C
New York Jets Come to Terms with G Laken Tomlinson
Terms: Three years, $40 million
Source: NFL Network's Mike Garafolo
The New York Jets will strengthen the interior of their offensive line, signing one of the top guards on the free-agent market in Laken Tomlinson.
According to The Athletic's Connor Hughes, the Jets will move Tomlinson from left to right guard. Duke Manyweather, who scouts and trains offensive linemen, had concerns about the position switch.
"Weird Laken Tomlinson is on the radar. He's a LG... [Alijah Vera-Tucker] is @ LG and is outstanding. I've never understood inking veteran free agents that played a certain position then switching their position," Manyweather tweeted.
Tomlinson was a Pro Bowler in 2021 but may be less effective on the opposite side.
Grade: C