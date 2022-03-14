2022 NFL Free-Agent Signings, Trades Grades: Analyzing Tampering Period Moves

0 of 10

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Let the free-agency frenzy begin for the 2022 offseason.

The first day of the NFL's legal tampering period Monday signaled a fresh start, as teams have an opportunity to negotiate with impending free agents before the new league year starts at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Teams that finished at the bottom of the standings last season can make changes that produce immediate results. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the club that spent the most in free agency in each of the last six years added at least three wins in the following season.

Last week, a handful of teams agreed to make blockbuster trade agreements and re-sign key players. In the coming days, some of the biggest free agents will come to terms with new teams on big-time contracts.

Based on the roster fit between the player and club along with the details of the reported signings, we'll grade Monday's notable free-agent moves.