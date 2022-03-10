Grades for Latest Reported NFL Trades, Signings Ahead Free Agency

0 of 5

John McCoy/Associated Press

We often hear that teams attend the NFL Scouting Combine to broker deals and gauge a feel for the free-agent market while taking a closer look at incoming prospects. Well, the movers and shakers came back from Indianapolis and wasted little time with major roster moves over the past couple of days.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers worked with a self-imposed free-agency deadline and kicked off the action with his decision to sign an extension with the Green Bay Packers. Within the next couple of hours, the Denver Broncos agreed to terms on a blockbuster deal with the Seattle Seahawks that involved quarterback Russell Wilson, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Amid the breaking news around star quarterbacks, the Los Angeles Chargers re-signed Mike Williams on a big-money extension. Late Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans retained Harold Landry, their top pass-rusher from the 2021 season.

The NFL world didn't stop turning though.

On Wednesday, the Washington Commanders struck an agreement with the Indianapolis Colts to acquire quarterback Carson Wentz, per Schefter.

Let's break down the transactions from Tuesday and Wednesday with grades for all parties (teams) involved in each move.