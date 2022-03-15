The Biggest Potential NFL Trades That Could Still Happen in 2022

1 of 4

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson faces 22 civil lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct and could face league discipline stemming from his alleged actions.

However, the Houston Texans quarterback could be on the move after a grand jury declined to criminally charge him.

Watson requested a trade before the allegations emerged but remained on the Texans roster for the entire 2021 campaign while being inactive for every game. With Houston GM Nick Caserio saying it was "more than likely" that Watson would not play for the Texans again and given the grand jury's ruling, a trade could happen soon.

Several teams are in the running for the 26-year-old's services. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport tweeted that both the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers have made offers, while several other franchises are interested.

Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract—and still has four seasons remaining on the four-year, $156 million extension he signed before the 2020 campaign—that he won't waive until he meets with suitors, per Rapoport.

It won't be difficult for the Panthers to fit Watson under the cap, as the team has a projected $29 million in available space. The Saints are nearly $7 million over the cap, making it trickier to fit Watson's massive salary.

Carolina has the draft capital to get a deal done too.

While the club traded its 2022 second- and third-round picks, it has the No. 6 selection—New Orleans' first pick is at No. 18 this year—and plenty of first-rounders and Day 2 picks over the next few seasons.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believes the Panthers have a "clear runway" to make this deal happen. They are reportedly confident in their shot at landing Watson because of the quality young players they could package in a trade.

One potential hiccup is that the Panthers are reportedly keen on retaining Christian McCaffrey, per Fowler, as it would boost the team's chances of winning with Watson in the fold.

Given how poorly the Sam Darnold and Cam Newton experiments fared last year, this move would drastically improve the team's Super Bowl chances.