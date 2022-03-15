The Biggest Potential NFL Trades That Could Still Happen in 2022

The Biggest Potential NFL Trades That Could Still Happen in 2022March 15, 2022
The new league year will begin Wednesday, but the 2022 NFL offseason has already seen several notable trades, including those of Russell Wilson and Khalil Mack.
More could be in the pipeline, as the rumor mill has been spinning with potential trades that could reshape the league over the next few months.
Some big-name quarterbacks, impact defenders and other notable players have a strong chance to be dealt.
With that in mind, here's a look at some big trades that could still go down this offseason.
Deshaun Watson to Carolina Panthers
Deshaun Watson faces 22 civil lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct and could face league discipline stemming from his alleged actions.
However, the Houston Texans quarterback could be on the move after a grand jury declined to criminally charge him.
Watson requested a trade before the allegations emerged but remained on the Texans roster for the entire 2021 campaign while being inactive for every game. With Houston GM Nick Caserio saying it was "more than likely" that Watson would not play for the Texans again and given the grand jury's ruling, a trade could happen soon.
Several teams are in the running for the 26-year-old's services. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport tweeted that both the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers have made offers, while several other franchises are interested.
Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract—and still has four seasons remaining on the four-year, $156 million extension he signed before the 2020 campaign—that he won't waive until he meets with suitors, per Rapoport.
It won't be difficult for the Panthers to fit Watson under the cap, as the team has a projected $29 million in available space. The Saints are nearly $7 million over the cap, making it trickier to fit Watson's massive salary.
Carolina has the draft capital to get a deal done too.
While the club traded its 2022 second- and third-round picks, it has the No. 6 selection—New Orleans' first pick is at No. 18 this year—and plenty of first-rounders and Day 2 picks over the next few seasons.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believes the Panthers have a "clear runway" to make this deal happen. They are reportedly confident in their shot at landing Watson because of the quality young players they could package in a trade.
One potential hiccup is that the Panthers are reportedly keen on retaining Christian McCaffrey, per Fowler, as it would boost the team's chances of winning with Watson in the fold.
Given how poorly the Sam Darnold and Cam Newton experiments fared last year, this move would drastically improve the team's Super Bowl chances.
Fletcher Cox to Buffalo Bills
The Philadelphia Eagles have been heavily linked to several trades this offseason. One notable deal would see longtime defensive lineman Fletcher Cox shipped out of the City of Brotherly Love.
Cox was nearly dealt at last year's trade deadline before talks broke down, and Rapoport found that interest in him hasn't waned. Jordan Schultz of Boardroom tweeted that the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers have all expressed a desire to acquire the 31-year-old.
Cox has remained productive despite his advancing age, notching 35 tackles—seven for a loss—3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown last year.
The Eagles have talent to spare in the defensive trenches, with both Javon Hargrave and Josh Sweat earning Pro Bowl nods last year and Brandon Graham set to return from a torn Achilles in 2022.
Cox has a $14.9 million cap hit this season, although his dead-cap impact would be $25 million, according to Jason Fitzgerald of Over the Cap.
Fitzgerald noted that a team taking on Cox would have to account for around $18 million in salary but would only have to take a $5.3 million cap charge if desired.
A large dead-cap number makes it difficult for Philadelphia to move Cox, but the team could be enticed for the right price.
With Harrison Phillips, Vernon Butler and Justin Zimmer all hitting the open market and Star Lotulelei a cut candidate because of his injury woes, Buffalo might want to make a significant offer for Cox. Given his relatively low cap hit, the cash-strapped Bills could find a way to fit him in.
Pairing Cox with fellow veteran Ed Oliver would add an edge to a Bills front that allowed 109.8 rushing yards per game and conceded 19 touchdowns on the ground—tied for the fifth-most in the league—last year.
Danielle Hunter to New York Jets
The Minnesota Vikings brought in general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell to form a new regime, and there could be more major changes this offseason because of it.
CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora is hearing that the franchise is "eager to move big contracts and reset their cap/payroll," while Fowler noted that several teams have inquired about Danielle Hunter's availability.
With Hunter set to earn an $18 million roster bonus and the team $3.4 over the cap, there is a belief that the star defensive end could be dealt to help ease Minnesota's financial burdens.
While ownership wants to avoid a rebuild, the team could net a sizable return for Hunter and free further cap space after giving quarterback Kirk Cousins' one-year, $35 million extension, which lowered his cap hit from $45 million to $31.25 million, per Schefter.
Khalil Mack was recently dealt by the rival Chicago Bears for a second- and sixth-round pick. Hunter is nearly four years younger and has been more productive than Mack when healthy, notching a whopping 29 sacks in 2018 and 2019.
While Hunter did miss 10 games with a torn pec and had a lost 2020 campaign because of a neck issue, he should still net a lofty draft pick from a team willing to roll the dice on his health.
The New York Jets could make for an ideal trade partner considering they have nearly $50 million in cap space—making it easy to absorb Hunter's $26 million hit—and draft capital to spare.
Gang Green holds a pair of top-10 picks this year, the latter of which falls at No. 10 and should be the one Minnesota angles for. The Jets also hold a pair of early-second-round choices (Nos. 35 and 38) in 2022 and all but their seventh-round pick next year.
If New York wants to avoid gambling on developing an edge-rushing prospect, trading for Hunter would give it one of the league's best.
Gardner Minshew to Indianapolis Colts
The Philadelphia Eagles flipped a sixth-round pick to pry Gardner Minshew from the Jacksonville Jaguars last year. While Minshew only started two games in 2021, he looked quite competent under center and could even net the team a profit if it deals him this offseason.
La Canfora highlighted the Indianapolis Colts as a potential landing spot for Minshew.
They sorely need a quarterback after agreeing to deal 2021 starter Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders for a package headlined by a third-round pick this year and a conditional third-round pick in 2023.
While some have speculated the Colts would be a good landing spot for a proven signal-caller such as Cousins, his extension took him off the table. With Indianapolis' options drying up, a Minshew trade may make the most sense.
The move would be a low-risk one, as Minshew is owed only $2.5 million for the final year of his rookie contract and would likely only cost a middle-round pick to acquire.
Sam Ehlinger, a sixth-round pick last year, and James Morgan—a fourth-rounder in 2020 who has played for four teams already—will be the only quarterbacks on the Colts roster when the new league year begins.
Indianapolis could still strike a blockbuster deal to bring in a Derek Carr or Jimmy Garoppolo. The team has almost $70 million in cap room, roughly $20 million more than any other franchise, but does not possess a first-round pick in the upcoming draft.
Garoppolo would be an affordable trade candidate, but the veteran is coming off shoulder surgery and is on the wrong side of 30.
Minshew is still just 25 years old and has impressive career numbers of 41 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. He deserves another shot at starting and could get it with the Colts in 2022.