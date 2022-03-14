Top Takeaways from Julius Randle, Knicks vs. Kevin Durant, Nets

1 of 2

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The Nets came into the 2021-22 campaign with championship-or-bust expectations with Durant, Irving and James Harden leading the way, but the season has gone anything but expected.

Durant and Harden were each sidelined by injuries for stretches, and the latter has since been traded away to the Philadelphia 76ers. What's more, Irving is still ineligible to play in home games because he remains unvaccinated against COVID-19, which leaves Brooklyn without a seven-time All-Star for half its games.

The result has been an up-and-down struggle that seemingly had Brooklyn as a lock to make the play-in tournament for the Nos. 7-10 seeds in the Eastern Conference, but the recent three-game winning streak has changed the trajectory of the team.

Brooklyn is now just 3.5 games behind a sixth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers squad that is missing All-Star big man Jarrett Allen due to a finger injury. The Cavaliers are just 3-8 in their last 11 as they deal with some of the attrition Brooklyn has fought all season, and the Nets have something they don't have in a healthy Durant.

Durant was unguardable as he put the team on his back against the Knicks while elevating for jump shots over multiple defenders, attacking the lane and facilitating when necessary. It reached a point that New York sent double teams to meet him at half-court on multiple possessions in crunch time and let the rest of the offense play four-on-three.

Perhaps the only thing scarier for the other Eastern Conference contenders than seeing Durant go off like that was the fact it came after the Nets destroyed the 76ers by 29 points in their previous game. This uber-talented team is starting to come together around its future Hall of Famer, and it could get even better if Simmons does eventually take the court.

It still faces the Magic, Trail Blazers, Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets, Knicks and Indiana Pacers in very winnable games down the stretch plus has a head-to-head matchup with the Cavaliers.

The opportunity is there for the Nets to play their way out of the play-in tournament, although they will also have to pass a seventh-seeded Toronto Raptors squad they trail by 2.5 games.

Yet if Durant plays like he did Sunday and the team gets a little healthier around him, few rosters in the NBA can match Brooklyn's star power.