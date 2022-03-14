NCAA Brackets 2022: The Chaos Bracket That Could Actually Happen

0 of 5

John Bazemore/Associated Press

We didn't fall in love with the NCAA tournament because it follows expectations. No, March Madness is filled with chaos. And every year, millions of us attempt to predict the mayhem set to ensue.

Welcome back to B/R's Chaos Bracket, friends.

Although our very clear intent is to forecast wild results in the 2022 men's tournament, it's not done haphazardly. You're not about to see a No. 16 seed in the Final Four, for example.

Plus, we have a fair bit of success in this department. After predicting three of the Final Four qualifiers in 2019, our 2021 chaos bracket ended in the 93rd percentile of ESPN's Tournament Challenge, and we're only looking to improve in 2022.

Each choice is highly subjective but considers recent performance, key statistics and both team and NCAA tournament trends.