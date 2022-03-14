The Most Overrated 2022 NFL Free Agents Available

0 of 8

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Free agency is a double-edged sword for NFL teams. While some executives aim to bolster the roster with an established talent, a name sometimes means more than the player.

Yes, the dreaded "overrated" season has arrived.

Let's be perfectly clear: Considering a player overrated is not deeming them ineffective or suggesting he should not be signed in free agency. The target here is identifying free agents whose perceived value is greater than our expectations.

As a result, the list is inherently subjective while taking both projected salary and anticipated role into account.