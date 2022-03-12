How Free Agent Von Miller Could Change the NFL Super Bowl Picture in 2022

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Von Miller was a key pickup for the Los Angeles Rams on their way to a Super Bowl LVI victory. The midseason acquisition helped elevate L.A.'s defense to the next level, and the impending free agent will have a noticeable impact for the team he signs with next.

While Miller isn't in his prime anymore, the 33-year-old's Hall of Fame-caliber pass-rushing skills can still put an immense amount of pressure on opposing signal-callers.

When it comes to this year's free-agent pool, there's arguably no better edge-rushing weapon than Miller.

Miller finished the 2021 campaign with 50 tackles—19 for loss—17 QB hits, 9.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 15 games. He blitzed 71 times, generating 30 pressures, 12 hurries and eight knockdowns in addition to his commendable sack total.

PFF graded Miller's season at an 88.7, indicating he's still performing at a Pro Bowl level.

With that in mind, here are a few teams that are in the running for Miller, as well as a rundown of how he could change their Super Bowl chances.

Super Bowl odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Salary cap information and projections courtesy of Spotrac.

Dallas Cowboys

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The Cowboys represent an intriguing long shot to land Miller, as the club offers a unique opportunity for the star to return home and finish out his illustrious career.

As a DeSoto native who played his college ball at Texas A&M, there are plenty of deep ties linking Miller to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

While Miller hasn’t hinted at a homecoming this offseason, the Cowboys may have the money available to make him an offer he can’t refuse.

With Randy Gregory hitting free agency and DeMarcus Lawrence a potential release candidate after reportedly declining a pay cut, Dallas may soon be in the market for a high-end pass-rusher.

Although the Cowboys have only a touch over $3 million available at this juncture, they have been working relentlessly to free space up—notably restructuring some big contracts and cutting several veterans—and more money-saving moves, such as an Amari Cooper trade, seem in the pipeline.

If the Cowboys can find enough change under the cushions to offer a two-year, $30 million deal to Miller, he could shock the football world by signing with the club this spring.

The move would give Dallas one of the most exciting pass-rushing tandems in the league, pairing a savvy veteran in Miller with one of the game’s bright young stars in Micah Parsons. Parsons recorded an impressive 13 sacks while generating 47 total pressures during his decorated All-Pro and Defensive Rookie of the Year-winning 2021 campaign.

The Cowboys could use the help after a disappointing finish to their resurgent season, falling by a 23-17 margin in the Wild Card Round to the San Francisco 49ers. After failing to record a single sack on Jimmy Garoppolo in that contest, it’s clear this edge-rushing unit needs more firepower.

Already at a respectable +1400 odds—the seventh-shortest—the Cowboys would see a further jump up the board by acquiring Miller.

Los Angeles Rams

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The Rams are fully aware of what Miller brings to the table.

They went all-in to add him on a short-term rental last season, trading away a pair of Day 2 draft picks in a risky move that majorly paid off when he notched two sacks in their Super Bowl victory.

Now they'll need to do their best to bolster the value of that trade by keeping Miller under contract for a few more seasons.

Miller's services won't come cheap, but PFF is estimating he will earn slightly less than the $19 million he made annually on his last deal. The site projects the 11-year veteran inks a two-year, $34 million contract on the open market.

That could price some suitors out, including Miller's most recent employer.

While the Rams paid a hefty price in draft capital get Miller, they will have a tough time keeping him because of their financial situation. L.A. is currently more than $20 million above the projected cap, and it desperately needs to shed salary to become compliant before the new league year begins.

With the Rams dangerously short on draft capital and staring down a glaring lack of financial flexibility, it would be near-impossible to find a similarly talented replacement if they fail to strike a deal with Miller.

Fortunately for the Rams, Miller seems to be prioritizing a return and could make things easy in negotiations. According to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson, Miller said the following earlier this week:

"I want to figure it out with the Rams first and foremost because they've been real good to me. On the slim chance that can't happen, then I'll explore all my options."

L.A.'s current Super Bowl odds are hovering around +1000—the fourth-best in football—but it's likely those would become longer if the Rams can't reach an agreement with the pass-rusher.

Denver Broncos

Doug Benc/Associated Press

Miller's Super Bowl-winning pitstop in Los Angeles could end up marking the only time the star dons another team's uniform during his illustrious NFL career.

There's a chance that the pass-rusher reunites with his former team this offseason, returning to Denver less than half a year after leaving.

The Broncos are in much better shape than when Miller left because of their blockbuster acquisition of Russell Wilson.

The quarterback instantly elevates this organization from a plucky but fatally flawed unit that lacked a signal-caller capable of winning big games to one that can realistically contend for a Super Bowl.

Wilson's impact is vividly noticeable in Denver's championship odds, which DraftKings raised from a middling +2500 to +1200—the league's fifth-best—following the trade.

Should the Broncos get Miller back, plugging arguably the biggest hole on their current roster, those Super Bowl odds will only get shorter.

Absorbing Wilson's contract will have a measurable impact on Denver's salary-cap space, but the team still has plenty of options to free up some money.

Miller appears receptive to returning as well, dropping veiled hints on Twitter and Instagram earlier this week.

While Bradley Chubb remains on the roster, the 25-year-old has been plagued by injuries and failed to record a single sack in the seven games he was active for in 2021.

Miller would provide the Broncos with a much more consistent pass-rushing presence, as he's been largely healthy and still highly productive since returning from a season-ending ankle injury in 2020.

