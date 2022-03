Sports Cards: 10 Most Valuable Football Rookie Cards of the 1990s

1 of 10

Al Bello/Getty Images

SEE THE CARD HERE!

Raw: $20

PSA 9: $100

PSA 10: $400

The New York Giants selected Michael Strahan in the second round of the 1993 NFL draft out of Texas Southern, and after seeing limited action as a rookie, he took over as a starter on their defensive line in 1994 with 40 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Three years later, he had a 14-sack season and earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, and from there he enjoyed a run as one of the game's most dominant defensive players. He set a single-season record with 22.5 sacks in 2001 when he also won Defensive Player of the Year, and he wrapped up his 15-year Hall of Fame career in 2007 with 141.5 sacks.

There are nine different Strahan rookie cards scattered across 1993 products, and his 1993 Ultra card is the most sought-after of the bunch. Only 361 have been submitted to PSA, with a good chunk of them receiving PSA 9 (150) and PSA 10 (127) grades.

Total Rookie Cards: 9