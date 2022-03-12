Sports Cards: 10 Most Valuable Football Rookie Cards of the 1990s

0 of 10

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Let's say you collected football cards during the 1990s, and now you're revisiting your old collection and wondering if anything you have is valuable.

We've got you covered!

Ahead, we've taken a closer look at the 10 most valuable rookie cards of the 1990s. A few important parameters for our list before we get started:

No short-printed, parallel or autographed cards: The goal here was to identify cards that are valued because of the player on them, not because of their scarcity or an accompanying autograph. That excluded the 1998 Playoff Contenders set from the conversation, among others.

One card per player: In an effort to provide some variety to the list, each player only appears once. Otherwise, this would have essentially just been a countdown of the best rookie cards of Peyton Manning.

Rankings based on PSA 9 value: Included with each card is its raw, PSA 9 and PSA 10 value based on recent eBay sales. The rankings are ordered by PSA 9 value, with raw value serving as the tiebreaker when needed.

Off we go!