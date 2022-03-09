NFL Dominoes Left to Fall After Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson Deals

1 of 5

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers' record-setting four-year, $200 million agreement with Rodgers finally ensures long-term stability for arguably the game's best player at its most important position.

The back-to-back MVP now has a good chance to finish his career in Titletown, but backup Jordan Love could be on the way out before his even truly begins.

Green Bay upset Rodgers by spending a first-round pick on Love in 2020—part of a division between the organization and its longtime signal-caller that could have resulted in a split.

Extending Rodgers' deal proves that fences have been mended, and trading Love would fully put the issue behind them.

Love should intrigue teams, as he has shown flashes of talent in limited action. In his lone start, he completed 19 of 34 passing attempts for 190 yards and a score while adding 23 yards on five carries.

While those aren't elite numbers, his value lies in his potential. He's still just 23 years old and less than two years removed from being taken No. 26 overall.

For the teams that aren't happy with their quarterback situation—and there are plenty of those—trading for Love would offer upside that available free-agents can't provide.

The Packers will likely take a loss on their investment. Still, moving Love for a middle-round pick this offseason will recoup some value while also providing each side a welcome chance to move on.