Chris Godwin, Carlton Davis, Buccaneers' Free Agents' Projected Contracts

0 of 3

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made their first significant decision of the NFL offseason Tuesday by placing the franchise tag on Chris Godwin for the second straight year.

Godwin may not enter the 2022 campaign with just one year on his contract, though, as the Buccaneers could still negotiate a new deal with the star wideout.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, a "long-term deal with Tampa Bay could get done before Monday's legal tampering period kicks off."

The Buccaneers and Godwin did not come to an agreement on a contract before Tuesday afternoon's franchise-tag deadline, so a lengthy pact for Godwin is just one of the many priorities the Buccaneers have over the next few weeks.

Carlton Davis, Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa, Rob Gronkowski and Leonard Fournette are among the free agents from the 2021 Tampa Bay roster.

The Buccaneers will not come to terms with all of those players, but they need to bring back a few to attempt to keep their spot atop the NFC South.