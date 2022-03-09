49ers' Top Players to Prioritize in 2022 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers must do everything in their power to re-sign Laken Tomlinson at the beginning of NFL free agency.

The team is entering a new era with Trey Lance at quarterback, and it could use as much quality protection for its second-year signal-caller.

The 49ers should also put the full press on re-signing Tomlinson so they can maintain the same high standard in the ground game that they have had under head coach Kyle Shanahan.

The 30-year-old will be one of the most coveted offensive-line free agents, so re-signing him could be tough, but he needs to be the first priority.

San Francisco must attempt to re-sign some key defensive players as well, but Tomlinson should be top of the list when the legal tampering period begins on Monday.