Ranking the NFL's Top 7 Wide Receivers Heading into 2022 Offseason

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

In today's pass-focused NFL, an elite wide receiver is easily the most coveted offensive player beyond a star quarterback.

Last season, Cooper Kupp turned into an absolute machine with Matthew Stafford under center and propelled the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl victory. That alone should provide enough evidence to explain how valuable a game-breaking receiver is right now.

Kupp, as you can imagine, headlines the list of the NFL's top receivers heading into the 2022 offseason.

Both past performance and future expectations are taken into account.