Every NBA Team's Best Young Prospect

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

Benefit of the doubt was given to the Toronto Raptors and team president Masai Ujiri when they took Scottie Barnes at No. 4 in the 2021 draft over Jalen Suggs. They have birthed enough high-end talent from their program in recent years to warrant blind confidence, even if it isn't above pangs of skepticism.

Skip ahead to now, and Barnes' rookie campaign has exceeded even the most Utopian projections. He is nuking expectations just by averaging over 35 minutes per game for a frisky playoff team. The Raptors have performed better without him on the floor, but his contributions hardly amount to a net negative.

Even has he vanishes for protracted stretches, labors through scoring droughts and gets caught off-guard on certain defensive possessions, he registers as an immediate asset by virtue of allowing Toronto to buy time. Its rotation is shallow—disturbingly so. Barnes is one of their scant few security blankets, someone who can be plugged into the most egregious-looking lineups, and who needn't be shelved against certain matchups.

It helps that the 20-year-old is much further along on the offensive end than anyone envisioned. As Imman Adan from the Dishes & Dimes podcast pointed out on a recent episode of Hardwood Knocks (28:20 mark), Barnes was portrayed as a "zero-level scorer" at Florida State. He has instead displayed genuine touch around the basket and from mid-range, and he's let fly wide-open triples, even though they're not falling at a high clip.

Barnes' handle on the move has also looked serviceable enough that he will soon be able to carry a larger offensive burden against set defenses. Combine that runway for creation with the defensive highlights he's already amassed with his size and strength, and the Raptors seem to have found another legitimate building block—if not perhaps the player who will serve as the basis for everything they try to be years down the line.