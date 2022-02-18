2021 NBA Re-Draft: Does Evan Mobley Jump Cade Cunningham?

1 of 9

30. Utah Jazz: Dalano Banton

Banton is an unusual player type. He stands 6'9" but spends 99 percent of his minutes split between the two backcourt positions, according to Cleaning the Glass' lineup breakdowns. His size allows for excellent rebounding and shot-blocking at the position.

Other than solid passing, Banton doesn't bring much on offense. But his combination of length and potential as a playmaker intrigues.

Actual pick: Santi Aldama

29. Phoenix Suns: Brandon Boston Jr.

Boston was a top-five recruit coming out of high school, but a disappointing season at Kentucky caused him to slide all the way down to No. 51 in the actual draft. He just about splits the difference here by landing at the end of the first round.

The 6'6" forward has on-ball skills and can create his own shots, but those attempts generally haven't fallen. He's shooting under 40 percent from the field. He occasionally flashes some real skills, though, especially when he put up 27 points in a Dec. 8 win over the Celtics. There's something here.

Actual pick: Day'Ron Sharpe

28. Philadelphia 76ers: Josh Christopher

Christopher is a combo guard who can finish at the rim, make the occasional three (32.5 percent) and play disruptive defense. He's averaging 16.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per 36 minutes, though it's somewhat discouraging that he isn't averaging more than 16.3 minutes per game on a rebuilding Houston Rockets team.

Actual pick: Jaden Springer



27. Brooklyn Nets: Day'Ron Sharpe

A decent shot-blocker who'll improve if he can stay on the floor and avoid jumping for fakes, Sharpe's real contributions come on the offensive glass. The athletic 5 grabs more than 20 percent of his team's misses when he's on the floor, which is one of the best figures in the league.

Actual pick: Cam Thomas

26. Denver Nuggets: Keon Johnson

To borrow some baseball prospect verbiage, Johnson is a plus-plus athlete who has yet to do anything of consequence in 15 professional games. Some analysts projected the 6'5" guard as a potential top-10 pick, and he set the NBA combine record with a 48-inch vertical leap. Even with basically zero production, those two nuggets are enough to keep Johnson, whom the Los Angeles Clippers have already traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, in the first round.

Actual pick: Bones Hyland

25. Los Angeles Clippers: Trey Murphy III

Murphy shot 40.1 percent from deep across three collegiate seasons at Virginia and was among the most tantalizing shooters in the class. That skill figured to be even more valuable in a frontcourt player who stands 6'9".

In and out of the New Orleans Pelicans' rotation and owning only one double-digit scoring outing on the season to date, Murphy and his 33.6 percent hit rate from deep have yet to deliver. Shooting is always in demand, though, and there's no reason to believe Murphy has forgotten how to stripe it.

Actual pick: Quentin Grimes



24. Houston Rockets: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Oklahoma City Thunder fans might want the Rockets to go with Aaron Wiggins here if we're choosing between OKC-selected rookies, but Earl is two years younger and comes with the "immediately ready to play" Villanova pedigree. The 6'8" forward has a smooth stroke that suggests he'll raise his 33.3 percent knockdown clip from distance.

He's a fundamentally sound defensive piece who puts himself in the right spots and can turn in a highlight play every now and again.

Actual pick: Josh Christopher

23. Houston Rockets: Tre Mann

Another real-life OKC pick, Mann would rank higher if we focused only on the last few weeks.

The 6'3" guard hung 30 points on the New York Knicks on Feb. 14, then backed it up with 24 more against the San Antonio Spurs two nights later. Other than corner threes, Mann has been inefficient on the season. It's hard to make a living shooting under 40 percent from two-point range.

Actual pick: Usman Garuba

22. Los Angeles Lakers: Isaiah Jackson

A little lean and undersized for a 5, Jackson makes up for that disadvantage with energy on the glass, good timing as a roll man and intense defensive activity. He ranks in the top 5 percent of all bigs in both block and steal rate. If he adds some stretch to his offensive game (3-of-7 from deep so far), Jackson could be more than a quality backup.

Actual pick: Isaiah Jackson



21. New York Knicks: Cam Thomas

Thomas is a bucket, but you already knew that if you followed him at LSU, where he averaged more points per game than any freshman in the country. That knack for point-hoarding has translated to the NBA, where the quick-trigger 6'3" guard is taking and making a ton of self-created mid-range shots.

Thomas contributes little else on either end, and two-point jumpers are out of favor these days. But when you can make them like he can, the rules defining a "good shot" are a little different.

Actual pick: Keon Johnson