2022 NFL Draft: 1 Realistic Trade Every Team with a Top-5 Pick Should Consider

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars Receive: No. 15 overall, No. 16 overall, No. 83 overall, 2023 second-round pick

Philadelphia Eagles Receive: No. 1 overall

After slogging through another miserable campaign, the Jaguars would benefit from any of the elite prospects they could take at the top of the 2022 draft. Although the thought of adding a blue-chip piece is enticing, the team would be passing up a golden opportunity to expedite its rebuild by staying put.

Instead, the Jags should be working to trade down from No. 1 overall, securing a bevy of picks they can utilize to upgrade a roster that needs help nearly across the board.

At the combine, Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke told reporters that he's "always open for business" with regard to that pick. The Philadelphia Eagles would make an intriguing trade partner for Jacksonville, as they hold three first-rounders (Nos. 15, 16 and 19) as part of their 10 total picks this year.

If the Eagles were willing to part with the first two of their first-rounders and throw in some second-day value both this year and in 2023, the Jags should consider making the swap.

Philadelphia is coming off a respectable 9-8 campaign and made it to the playoffs. Adding an elite pass-rusher such as Aidan Hutchinson or Kayvon Thibodeaux—by far the Eagles’ biggest need going into this draft—would help them more than a handful of lower-tier pieces at this juncture.

Both teams would get better in this deal. The Jaguars would secure the immense draft capital they need to flesh out a roster that severely lacked talent on both sides of the ball, while the Eagles would have a new tone-setter in their front seven.