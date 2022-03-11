2022 NFL Draft: 1 Realistic Trade Every Team with a Top-5 Pick Should Consider

2022 NFL Draft: 1 Realistic Trade Every Team with a Top-5 Pick Should ConsiderMarch 11, 2022
The 2022 NFL draft is coming up quickly, but plenty can change before the Jacksonville Jaguars are officially on the clock at No. 1.
A slew of trades figure to occur in the coming weeks, many of which will shake up the draft order before the event even begins. Teams will make plenty more trades during the draft as they see who's left on the board and jump up or down accordingly.
Some of these deals could even involve the most prized selections: top-five picks with high potential to net franchise-altering talents.
Every team with a top-five pick has at least hinted that they are open for business. With that in mind, take a look at one trade each of these clubs could make involving the first five selections of the 2022 draft.
No. 1: Jacksonville Jaguars Net Multiple 1st-Rounders by Trading Down
Jacksonville Jaguars Receive: No. 15 overall, No. 16 overall, No. 83 overall, 2023 second-round pick
Philadelphia Eagles Receive: No. 1 overall
After slogging through another miserable campaign, the Jaguars would benefit from any of the elite prospects they could take at the top of the 2022 draft. Although the thought of adding a blue-chip piece is enticing, the team would be passing up a golden opportunity to expedite its rebuild by staying put.
Instead, the Jags should be working to trade down from No. 1 overall, securing a bevy of picks they can utilize to upgrade a roster that needs help nearly across the board.
At the combine, Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke told reporters that he's "always open for business" with regard to that pick. The Philadelphia Eagles would make an intriguing trade partner for Jacksonville, as they hold three first-rounders (Nos. 15, 16 and 19) as part of their 10 total picks this year.
If the Eagles were willing to part with the first two of their first-rounders and throw in some second-day value both this year and in 2023, the Jags should consider making the swap.
Philadelphia is coming off a respectable 9-8 campaign and made it to the playoffs. Adding an elite pass-rusher such as Aidan Hutchinson or Kayvon Thibodeaux—by far the Eagles’ biggest need going into this draft—would help them more than a handful of lower-tier pieces at this juncture.
Both teams would get better in this deal. The Jaguars would secure the immense draft capital they need to flesh out a roster that severely lacked talent on both sides of the ball, while the Eagles would have a new tone-setter in their front seven.
No. 2: Detroit Lions Trade Down 4 Spots to Aid Rebuild
Detroit Lions Receive: No. 6 overall, No. 106 overall, 2023 second-round pick, 2023 third-round pick
Carolina Panthers Receive: No. 2 overall
The Lions were more competitive last year than their 3-13-1 record indicates, but head coach Dan Campbell told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that the team needs to upgrade "all areas" this offseason. The No. 2 pick can only help fix one spot on the roster, which perhaps explains why general manager Brad Holmes told Pelissero that he's "definitely open for business."
Ideally, Detroit would move down the board and still come away with elite prospects at some of its biggest positions of need.
The Lions averaged a meager 211.6 passing yards and scored 19.1 points per game last year with Jared Goff under center, making quarterback a potential first-round target. Although the 2022 class lacks a clear-cut No. 1 option, Detroit should still be able to snag Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis after trading back a few spots.
The Carolina Panthers could be an intriguing trade partner for Detroit, as they are desperate for a left tackle.
Cam Erving poorly manned the position last year and needs to be replaced. The Panthers could make a run at Evan Neal if he's still on the board at No. 2.
While Carolina doesn't have a ton of draft capital—it has only six picks in total this year—the Lions aren't ready to contend just yet. They can afford to be patient on their returns from dealing the No. 2 pick.
If Detroit takes a deal that includes Carolina's 2022 first-rounder, it would still get to make a top-10 selection and fill a major need. Add in the No. 106 pick this year plus a pair of Day 2 selections next year that could help their rebuild flourish, and you have a trade that the Lions should at least seriously consider.
No. 3: Houston Texans Add Value by Sliding Down 4 Spots
Houston Texans Receive: No. 7 overall, No. 36 overall, 2023 second-round pick
New York Giants Receive: No. 3 overall
The Texans are coming off a 4-13 campaign and have one of the NFL's most barren rosters. They need all the help they can get, which makes them one of the most likely trade-down candidates in this draft.
At the combine, Texans general manager Nick Caserio told reporters that he's "open-minded" to the possibility of trading the No. 3 pick. The No. 3 pick has been traded in four of the last 10 drafts, making it the most commonly dealt top-five pick over that span, according to Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle.
The Giants could be interested in leapfrogging the New York Jets and trading up to this spot. General manager Joe Schoen told reporters that "if there's a guy we fall in love with, I'm not afraid of moving up."
The Giants own the Nos. 5 and 7 picks this year. They could package the latter of those selections with their early second-rounder (No. 36 overall) and a future Day 2 pick to move up four slots.
That deal would allow the G-Men to secure a blue-chip offensive lineman such as Ikem Ekwonu, who may have landed with the Jets had they stood pat. The trade would also provide the Texans with more capital that they desperately need to improve a bottom-of-the-barrel roster that struggled across the board in 2021.
With Houston ranking No. 32 in total offense and No. 31 in total defense last year, it could use all of the picks it could get for its much-needed roster overhaul.
No. 4: New York Jets Trade Up to Get a Premium Edge-Rusher
New York Jets Receive: No. 2 overall
Detroit Lions Receive: No. 4 overall, No. 69 overall, No. 145 overall, 2023 third-round pick
The Jets have the Nos. 4 and 10 overall picks along with two early selections in Round 2, which makes them a prime candidate to wheel and deal in the coming weeks.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that NFL executives will be keeping an eye on the Jets, as some believe they'll flip their four top-38 selections for "two or three premium players with a move up."
While it's far more likely that Gang Green moves the No. 10 pick—SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reported that the organization "prefers" to deal it—the team could become enamored with Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson or Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux and trade up for either one of them.
The Chicago Bears made a similar decision a half-decade ago, giving up the No. 3, No. 67 and No. 111 overall picks in 2017 plus a 2018 third-rounder to move up one spot for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
If the Jets can't stomach the possibility of missing out on a top-tier edge-rusher, offering the No. 4, No. 69 and No. 145 picks plus a 2023 third-rounder should be enough to entice Detroit to trade back two spots.
It would be a hefty price to pay for a small jump up, but the cost of doing business at the top of the draft is never cheap.
No. 5: New York Giants Trade Back and Still Have 2 Top-10 Picks
New York Giants Receive: No. 8 overall, No. 43 overall, 2023 third-round pick
Atlanta Falcons Receive: No. 5 overall
With the No. 5 and No. 7 picks headlining their five selections in the top 81, the Giants have plenty of options when it comes to trading. They also have a litany of needs after a 4-13 season in which they ranked 31st in total offense and fielded a defense that ranked in the bottom 12 in both scoring and yards allowed.
One way for the Giants to fill the various holes in their lineup is to trade back for even more draft capital.
When discussing his draft strategy with John Schmeelk of Giants.com, new general manager Joe Schoen said the G-Men want to have "as many at-bats as you can get, as many swings as you can get."
Big Blue may not even have to move out of the top 10 to scoop up a few more picks. If the Atlanta Falcons are interested in trading up to No. 5, New York should listen.
Atlanta holds the No. 8 pick this year, but it could try to move up a few spots to land the franchise quarterback it needs to replace Matt Ryan in the near future. Malik Willis would be an option here, especially after the Liberty signal-caller's stock soared following an impressive showing at the combine.
The cost of such a move would likely be the Falcons' 2022 first-rounder plus a pair of Day 2 selections, one this year and one next.
While Big Blue would be punting on a chance to land a consensus top-five player by trading back, it would be positioned to start a new era with a slew of Day 1 and 2 prospects coming in over the next few seasons.