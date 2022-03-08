Ranking the Best Fits for Mitchell Trubisky in Weak NFL QB Free Agency Class

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Generally, NFL teams give former first-round quarterbacks a second and even a third chance to earn a starting job if they have had a decent season or stretch of games on their resume. Mitchell Trubisky may get an opportunity to redeem himself on a sizeable contract in 2022.

Teddy Bridgewater (No. 32 overall in 2014), Jameis Winston (No. 1 overall in 2015), and Sam Darnold (No. 3 overall in 2018) flamed out with the teams that drafted them because of performance or injury—all of them opened the 2021 season as starters for new clubs. Bridgewater served as the opening-week signal-caller for a third team.

Though none of the three aforementioned quarterbacks entrenched themselves as starters this past year, one team may bet big on Trubisky with "wow" numbers, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"Teams are openly discussing whether Trubisky gets $10 million or more annually on a new deal," Fowler wrote. "That his name is a hot one is not manufactured. It's real."

The Athletic's Ben Standig noted that the talk about Trubisky matched or possibly superseded the discussion about an underwhelming incoming quarterback class.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"Among the wilder aspects of the combine involved the steady conversation surrounding Trubisky," Standig wrote. "Specifically, there was as much or more chatter about the player selected second in the 2017 draft as the quarterbacks in the 2022 class."

The buzz around Trubisky shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. He's 27 years old with a Pro Bowl campaign (2018) and the athleticism to make off-schedule plays. Furthermore, the fifth-year veteran will test the open market at an opportune time, competing with Winston, who's coming off a torn ACL and MCL and Marcus Mariota (No. 2 overall pick in 2015), who's thrown just 30 regular-season passes since 2019, for an ideal landing spot.

While the rumored price tag for Trubisky seems a bit over the top, several quarterback-needy teams need a bridge-gap option. Despite a one-year stint as a backup to Josh Allen in Buffalo, his winning record with the Chicago Bears (29-21) will appeal to suitors.

Let's explore the top three destinations that best fit Trubisky and the club willing to sign him on a $10-plus million contract.

3. Washington Commanders

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

At No. 3, the Washington Commanders beat out the New York Giants, who hired Trubisky's former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for their head-coaching position.

Currently, $7.6 million over the cap threshold (h/t Over the Cap), Big Blue must shed some salaries to enter the bidding market for Trubisky. Secondly, the Giants have expressed the intent to build around Daniel Jones, so the club would have a potential quarterback battle if it signs another capable starter.

With earning limitations and no clear path to a starting role in New York, Trubisky should consider the Commanders if he goes to the NFC East.

Washington seems desperate for a solution at quarterback. General manager Martin Mayhew said team brass has called "every club that has a quarterback who might be available." According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Commanders offered multiple first-round picks to the Seattle Seahawks for Russell Wilson.

The Commanders have $33.4 million to spend, and Taylor Heinicke is the only signal-caller under team control for the 2022 season. Based on the front office's exploratory strategy, the club isn't committed to Heinicke as a starter after throwing for 3,419 yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 16 outings (15 starts) as a replacement for Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip).

Trubisky wouldn't have tough competition for the starting role, and he'll have at least a year to repair his standing as a starter or solidify himself in Washington.

With pick No. 11 or 42, Mayhew can draft a wide receiver to complement Terry McLaurin—perhaps a big-bodied pass-catcher such as USC's Drake London (6'4" 219 lbs) or Georgia's George Pickens (6'3" 195 lbs)—which would help Trubisky in the passing game

2. Denver Broncos

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos slot one spot higher than Washington because they already have a solid pass-catching group.

Trubisky should be able to move the ball with wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and tight end Noah Fant on the perimeter. Also, general manager George Paton wants to re-sign Melvin Gordon III, who's one of the league's most established pass-catching running backs with 284 receptions for 2,244 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career.

Both Bridgewater and Brett Rypien—an undrafted quarterback out of Boise State with one career start—will become free agents in the new league year, which leaves Drew Lock as the only QB on the roster.

This past offseason, Lock lost a training camp battle to Bridgewater. In relief duty this year, the former threw for 787 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions with a 60.4 percent completion rate in six contests, which included three starts.

Trubisky should feel confident about his chances to beat Lock for the lead position even with a new coaching staff in place.

For a quarterback looking to bounce back at a new destination, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett—who's served as an offensive coordinator (play-calling and non-playing roles) for eight seasons—seems more appealing than Commanders play-caller Scott Turner, a third-year coordinator under defensive-minded lead skipper Ron Rivera.

If the Broncos strikeout in the trade market for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, they can use some of their $39.4 million in cap space on Trubisky as a bridge-gap option and draft a signal-caller in the first round to back him up.

1. Pittsburgh Steelers

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Trubisky should hope to hear from the Pittsburgh Steelers. They boast a better recent track record than the Commanders and Broncos in terms of postseason contention and organizational stability.

According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, the Steelers will target Trubisky as they attempt to fill a void under center following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. Fowler also listed the Steelers as a team "in the mix" for him.

Trubisky would have to beat Mason Rudolph for the starting spot. In four years, the latter hasn't done anything to suggest he would be the favorite in that battle.

Rudolph has thrown for 2,366 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a 61.5 percent completion rate through 17 games and 10 starts. In 2019, he had an opportunity to show his potential while Roethlisberger missed all but two contests with an elbow injury but lost the starting job to Devlin Hodges, who came out of Samford as an undrafted rookie in the same year.

With a much stronger resume than Rudolph, Trubisky can take over the Steelers offense and rejuvenate his career while throwing passes to wideouts Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and tight end Pat Freiermuth, the latter of whom hauled in 60 passes for 497 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie. He could also target Najee Harris in the short passing game. The dual-threat running back ranked second on the team in receptions (74) this past season.

Pittsburgh has $28.8 million in cap space, which allows them enough financial resources to sign Trubisky and add a veteran offensive lineman or re-sign guard Trai Turner or tackle Chukwuma Okorafor for continuity up front.

Under head coach Mike Tomlin (2007-2021), the Steelers haven't finished a campaign with a losing record. With Pittsburgh, Trubisky would have a good chance to start with a talented offensive unit and compete for a playoff spot.

Projected salary cap for 2022 provided by Over the Cap.

2022 draft prospect height and weight measurements provided by NFL.com.

Maurice Moton covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter @MoeMoton.