AEW Revolution 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

3 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Malakai Black, Brody King and the debuting Buddy Matthews took on Pac, Erick Redbeard and Penta in a six-man tag match as the final encounter on the buy-in.

Black leveled Pac with a running kick as soon as the bell rung. Pac got right back to his feet and hit a kick of his own to bring them to a stalemate. Penta and Matthews came in to take over.

Penta took him down with a hurricanrana, but Matthews cut him off from hitting a suicide dive and rolled him up for a one-count. They had a furious exchange of takedowns before both men decided to tag out to the powerhouses on their teams.

They collided several times but neither man would go down. The House of Black went after Death Triangle on the apron while Redbeard sent King out of the ring with a surprising dropkick. He took out Matthews and Black before running over King at ringside.

The House of Black eventually cornered Penta to keep him isolated, but he was able to escape and tag Pac to unleash a tornado of kicks to Matthews.

Penta took out Matthews and Black with a big crossbody as he started taking on everyone in House of Black. They went for a few more minutes before the match ended with all three members of House of Black taking out Redbeard for the win.

Grade: B+

Analysis

Seeing Redbeard in an AEW ring again was fun, especially since he got to interact with so many fellow former WWE Superstars.

The action in this match was well-paced and allowed almost every combination between the two teams to work together at one point or another. They did a good job balancing their time so it did not feel like any one person was getting more attention than anyone else.

Even though the first two matches were both good, this one managed to up the energy in the building and get the crowd hyped for the rest of the show.