AEW Revolution 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.
AEW only holds a handful of PPVs each year, so every single one feels like a big deal. As usual, management has put together a massive card with some huge matchups.
Due to Sammy Guevara competing in a six-man tag match, the TNT Championship was the one belt not on the line. Every other title was for grabs in one way or another.
But even the non-title contests felt like a big deal. CM Punk vs. MJF and Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson both feel like major showdowns because so much effort has been put into the storylines.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Sunday's show.
Kris Statlander vs. Leyla Hirsch
The first match on the buy-in was Kris Statlander vs. Leyla Hirsch. Hirsch tried to run at Statlander but the alien scooped her up for a slam. She brought Hirsch down into a headlock but the grappler was quick to get to her feet.
Hirsch began to focus on Statlander's elbow to soften her up. She spent a long time attacking the arm before Statlander was able to mount some offense of her own.
She caught Hirsch coming off the rope in a springboard and locked her in a bodyscissor. Hirsch drilled her with an elbow before they started brawling.
Statlander planted her with a blue thunder bomb for a close two-count. Hirsch took her off the apron with a hurricanrana that did some damage to both women.
Hirsch used a turnbuckle she found under the ring as a weapon before hitting a moonsault for the win.
Grade: B
Analysis
This was a good match that will likely be overshadowed by the other bouts on the card. Both women did a great job, but the feud did not feel like it needed to be on the PPV.
However, they proved they belong on the card by having a physical encounter that made both of the look like tough competitors. This was a good way to start the show.
Hook vs. QT Marshall
Hook took on his former teacher, QT Marshall, in the second buy-in match of the night. As expected, Hook came out to a nice ovation.
He went behind QT and knocked him down to quickly show his former mentor that he is not intimidated. He brought him down to the mat with a throw and put him in a submission.
Marshall tried to corner him but Hook saw it coming. QT kicked him in the gut, but Hook answered right back with a suplex and a clothesline that sent him over the top rope.
Marshall pie-faced him and suckered him into the ropes so he could pull him into the top rope. Hook caught him on the floor and hit a shoulder-capture suplex.
QT pulled him into the middle turnbuckle and stomped on him a bit. Marshall had control for a few moments, but the son of Taz countered a cutter and locked him in Redrum for the win.
Grade: B
Analysis
This match was exactly what it needed to be. Hook won but he was in more danger of losing than we have ever seen because he was facing his former teacher.
While Marshall used his veteran instincts to cheat a few times, Hook used his speed to keep regaining the upper hand. It was a nice little story that culminated with Hook's victory.
Now, the real build begins. If AEW can keep Hook popular, he will be challenging for the TNT title in no time.
House of Black vs. Pac, Penta and Erick Redbeard
Malakai Black, Brody King and the debuting Buddy Matthews took on Pac, Erick Redbeard and Penta in a six-man tag match as the final encounter on the buy-in.
Black leveled Pac with a running kick as soon as the bell rung. Pac got right back to his feet and hit a kick of his own to bring them to a stalemate. Penta and Matthews came in to take over.
Penta took him down with a hurricanrana, but Matthews cut him off from hitting a suicide dive and rolled him up for a one-count. They had a furious exchange of takedowns before both men decided to tag out to the powerhouses on their teams.
They collided several times but neither man would go down. The House of Black went after Death Triangle on the apron while Redbeard sent King out of the ring with a surprising dropkick. He took out Matthews and Black before running over King at ringside.
The House of Black eventually cornered Penta to keep him isolated, but he was able to escape and tag Pac to unleash a tornado of kicks to Matthews.
Penta took out Matthews and Black with a big crossbody as he started taking on everyone in House of Black. They went for a few more minutes before the match ended with all three members of House of Black taking out Redbeard for the win.
Grade: B+
Analysis
Seeing Redbeard in an AEW ring again was fun, especially since he got to interact with so many fellow former WWE Superstars.
The action in this match was well-paced and allowed almost every combination between the two teams to work together at one point or another. They did a good job balancing their time so it did not feel like any one person was getting more attention than anyone else.
Even though the first two matches were both good, this one managed to up the energy in the building and get the crowd hyped for the rest of the show.
Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston
The highly anticipated grudge match between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston opened the main card of Revolution.
In a strong back-and-forth contest, The Demo God appeared to have hurt his opponent with a Codebreaker, but Kingston fought back to claim the victory by forcing Jericho to tap out.
The former AEW world champion had vowed to show his respect for his rival if he had won the contest, but he refused to shake Kingston's hand after his defeat.
A bemused Kingston was left to celebrate in the ring as Jericho left the arena.
Grade: A
Analysis
Was it really unexpected for Jericho not to put Kingston further over after this defeat? It's open to debate, but the dismissal of a handshake after the match leaves the story open-ended for another bout between the two.
Jurassic Express vs. ReDRagon vs. Young Bucks (AEW Tag Titles)
Jungle Boy and Kyle O'Reilly started for their teams. They took their time testing each other before KOR applied a headlock and knocked JB down with a shoulder tackle. O'Reilly countered an arm drag into an armbar before he brought in Bobby Fish for a double-team combo.
A few moments later, Luchasaurus tagged in and started taking out everyone on both opposing teams. The Bucks and reDRagon avoided a dive from Luchasaurus but they couldn't get out of the way of Jungle Boy.
The two challenging teams started working together and took out Luchasaurus at ringside while focusing on Jungle Boy in the ring. Both teams stopped each other from winning, but they continued working together for a bit.
Once communication issues began to come up between the two Elite teams, Luchasaurus tagged in and started bulldozing over everyone. Nick Jackson hit a destroyer to stop the dinosaur in his tracks, but he popped up and chokeslammed everyone a second later.
All three teams came close to winning a few times. At one point, Jungle Boy hit a shooting star press to KOR while he was being held by Luchasaurus. It was an amazing spot.
The finish saw Jurassic Express hit their tag team finisher to score the win and retain the titles.
Grade: A-
Analysis
The story of this match was "Can The Young Bucks and reDRagon work together without costing each other the tag titles?" As soon as they started preventing each other from getting the pin, you could tell it was just a matter of time before their alliance broke down.
It was destined to end badly from the start. Why would two teams be able to work together if only one can win? We've seen this same type of match a million times, but these three teams still managed to make it fun.
AEW has put on some wild tag team matches before, so this one had a lot to live up to. Maybe it had too many moving parts. Who's to say? Even if wasn't the Match of the Night, it was still quite good. Jungle Boy was the standout in this bout.