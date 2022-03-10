Most Controversial WWE WrestleMania Moments of the Last Decade

1 of 10

Entering WrestleMania 30, it felt like the outcome of John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt was fairly obvious. The latter was a red-hot young star with a character fans were engaged and intrigued by.

He was interesting, creative and unlike anything else on the show. He had won over fans for his originality and the result was a desire to see him pushed as far and as quickly as possible.

A win over the top star in the industry would expedite the process.

A win that never came.

Instead, WWE told fans the same story it had many times over the years, with Cena overcoming the odds and thwarting the latest evil threat to his overwhelming goodness.

The moment undeniably derailed Wyatt. While he would go on to win the WWE Championship three years later and remain a main event-worthy competitor all the way through his run with the company, he never quite regained the momentum he had entering that night's extravaganza.

The only reason the missed opportunity to create a mega star does not rank higher on this list? Wyatt at least got his win back against Cena six years later at WrestleMania in a surreal Firefly Funhouse Match.