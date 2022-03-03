    Arnold Sports Festival 2022: Dates, Event Schedule and More for Arnold Classic

    Kristopher Knox@@kris_knoxFeatured ColumnistMarch 3, 2022

    Arnold Sports Festival 2022: Dates, Event Schedule and More for Arnold Classic

    0 of 3

      Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

      While the Arnold Classic doesn't carry quite the same weight in the bodybuilding world as the Olympia, it is still one of the sport's premier competitions and is largely considered the second-most prestigious International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) event.

      Of course, Arnold Schwarzenegger's event has become more than just a bodybuilding competition. The annual festival has grown to include men's and women's bodybuilding, fitness, figure and strength contests, as well as a variety of sporting competitions and exhibitions.

      What began in 1989 as the Arnold Classic—which remains the name of the men's bodybuilding competition—has become the Arnold Sports Festival. The ASF is back for 2022 at its home in Columbus, Ohio.

      Here you'll find a look at the schedule, along with a preview of the Arnold Classic itself.

    Arnold Sports Festival 2022 Schedule, Key Events

    1 of 3

      Charles Sykes/Associated Press

      Thursday, March 3

      Prejudging for Fitness, Figure, Bikini, Wellness and Men's Physique competitions

      Frank Shamrock Meet and Greet

      IFBB Pro League Meet and Greet

      Boxing and MMA Event

      Weightlifting

                         

      Friday, March 4

      USA Powerlifting

      Pole Fitness Open

      XPC Powerlifting

      Arnold Amateur Prejudging and Finals for Women's Physique, Men's Physique and Men's Bodybuilding

      Scottish Highland Games

      Arnold Strongman Classic

      Arnold Martial Arts Festival

      Fitness International and Classic Physique Finals

      Prejudging for Arnold Classic

                          

      Saturday, March 5

      Arnold Amateur

      USA Powerlifting

      PCS Pole Open

      PCS Pole Championship

      Arnold Expo

      Medieval Fighting

      Martial Arts Festival

      Youth DanceSport

      Pro Wheelchair Prejudging and Finals

      Men's Physique Finals

      Wellness International Finals

      Bikini International Finals

      Arnold Classic Finals

                        

      Sunday, March 6

      Arnold Showcase

      USA Powerlifting

      Arnold Expo

      5K Pump & Run

      XPC Powerlifting

                        

      Full schedule and event location information can be found at arnoldsportsfestival.com.

    Arnold Classic Schedule and Competitors

    2 of 3

      Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

      Prejudging

      When: Friday, March 4 at 7 p.m. ET

      Where: Columbus Convention Center

                    

      Finals

      When: Saturday, March 5 at 7 p.m.

      Where: Columbus Convention Center

                  

      Competitors

      William Bonac (Netherlands)

      Maxx Charles (USA)

      Brandon Curry (USA)

      Samson Dauda (United Kingdom)

      Regan Grimes (Canada)

      Steve Kuclo (USA)

      Fabio Giga Rezende (Brazil)

      Justin Rodriguez (USA)

      Brett Wilkin (USA)

    Arnold Classic Preview

    3 of 3

      Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

      This year's Arnold Classic will feature a field of nine worthy competitors. The field was 10 strong originally, but Cedric McMillan withdrew in late February because of personal health issues.

      Last year's Classic winner, Nick Walker, won't be in this year's lineup, either, as he prepares to make a run at the Olympia in December.

      "With the guys that beat me at the Olympia, it just doesn't make sense to continue to compete without making the improvements needed to beat those guys at the Olympia," Walker said on Instagram (h/t Doug Murray of Fitness Volt). "I need the offseason to make big improvements for the Olympia 2022."

      However, this will still be a strong field, headlined by 2019 Arnold Classic and Mr. Olympia winner Brandon Curry. According to Roger Lockridge of BarBend, Curry has done substantial work to bring his legs more in line with his powerful upper body.

      "[Curry's] been training in Kuwait since late December with the focus on bringing them up even more and being as ripped as possible when he takes the stage at around 250 pounds," Lockridge wrote.

      Curry finished second in the 2021 Mr. Olympia.

      William Bonac is another top contender, having won the Classic in both 2018 and 2020. He was unable to compete in Columbus last year because of travel issues, but he did return for the 2021 Olympia. As Lockridge noted, though, Bonac has finished behind Curry the past four times they have faced off.

      Bonac finished second in the 2019 Mr. Olympia.

      Steve Kuclo and Justin Rodriguez are two other names to watch, as both finished in the top five at last year's event—third and fourth, respectively.

      Fans who want to check out the Arnold Classic live—along with highlights events from the Arnold Sports Festival—can stream the event via pay-per-view from Fanmio.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.


    X