Arnold Sports Festival 2022: Dates, Event Schedule and More for Arnold Classic

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

This year's Arnold Classic will feature a field of nine worthy competitors. The field was 10 strong originally, but Cedric McMillan withdrew in late February because of personal health issues.

Last year's Classic winner, Nick Walker, won't be in this year's lineup, either, as he prepares to make a run at the Olympia in December.

"With the guys that beat me at the Olympia, it just doesn't make sense to continue to compete without making the improvements needed to beat those guys at the Olympia," Walker said on Instagram (h/t Doug Murray of Fitness Volt). "I need the offseason to make big improvements for the Olympia 2022."

However, this will still be a strong field, headlined by 2019 Arnold Classic and Mr. Olympia winner Brandon Curry. According to Roger Lockridge of BarBend, Curry has done substantial work to bring his legs more in line with his powerful upper body.

"[Curry's] been training in Kuwait since late December with the focus on bringing them up even more and being as ripped as possible when he takes the stage at around 250 pounds," Lockridge wrote.

Curry finished second in the 2021 Mr. Olympia.

William Bonac is another top contender, having won the Classic in both 2018 and 2020. He was unable to compete in Columbus last year because of travel issues, but he did return for the 2021 Olympia. As Lockridge noted, though, Bonac has finished behind Curry the past four times they have faced off.

Bonac finished second in the 2019 Mr. Olympia.

Steve Kuclo and Justin Rodriguez are two other names to watch, as both finished in the top five at last year's event—third and fourth, respectively.

Fans who want to check out the Arnold Classic live—along with highlights events from the Arnold Sports Festival—can stream the event via pay-per-view from Fanmio.