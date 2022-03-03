Arnold Sports Festival 2022: Dates, Event Schedule and More for Arnold ClassicMarch 3, 2022
Arnold Sports Festival 2022: Dates, Event Schedule and More for Arnold Classic
While the Arnold Classic doesn't carry quite the same weight in the bodybuilding world as the Olympia, it is still one of the sport's premier competitions and is largely considered the second-most prestigious International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) event.
Of course, Arnold Schwarzenegger's event has become more than just a bodybuilding competition. The annual festival has grown to include men's and women's bodybuilding, fitness, figure and strength contests, as well as a variety of sporting competitions and exhibitions.
What began in 1989 as the Arnold Classic—which remains the name of the men's bodybuilding competition—has become the Arnold Sports Festival. The ASF is back for 2022 at its home in Columbus, Ohio.
Here you'll find a look at the schedule, along with a preview of the Arnold Classic itself.
Arnold Sports Festival 2022 Schedule, Key Events
Thursday, March 3
Prejudging for Fitness, Figure, Bikini, Wellness and Men's Physique competitions
Frank Shamrock Meet and Greet
IFBB Pro League Meet and Greet
Boxing and MMA Event
Weightlifting
Friday, March 4
USA Powerlifting
Pole Fitness Open
XPC Powerlifting
Arnold Amateur Prejudging and Finals for Women's Physique, Men's Physique and Men's Bodybuilding
Scottish Highland Games
Arnold Strongman Classic
Arnold Martial Arts Festival
Fitness International and Classic Physique Finals
Prejudging for Arnold Classic
Saturday, March 5
Arnold Amateur
USA Powerlifting
PCS Pole Open
PCS Pole Championship
Arnold Expo
Medieval Fighting
Martial Arts Festival
Youth DanceSport
Pro Wheelchair Prejudging and Finals
Men's Physique Finals
Wellness International Finals
Bikini International Finals
Arnold Classic Finals
Sunday, March 6
Arnold Showcase
USA Powerlifting
Arnold Expo
5K Pump & Run
XPC Powerlifting
Full schedule and event location information can be found at arnoldsportsfestival.com.
Arnold Classic Schedule and Competitors
Prejudging
When: Friday, March 4 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Columbus Convention Center
Finals
When: Saturday, March 5 at 7 p.m.
Where: Columbus Convention Center
Competitors
William Bonac (Netherlands)
Maxx Charles (USA)
Brandon Curry (USA)
Samson Dauda (United Kingdom)
Regan Grimes (Canada)
Steve Kuclo (USA)
Fabio Giga Rezende (Brazil)
Justin Rodriguez (USA)
Brett Wilkin (USA)
Arnold Classic Preview
This year's Arnold Classic will feature a field of nine worthy competitors. The field was 10 strong originally, but Cedric McMillan withdrew in late February because of personal health issues.
Last year's Classic winner, Nick Walker, won't be in this year's lineup, either, as he prepares to make a run at the Olympia in December.
"With the guys that beat me at the Olympia, it just doesn't make sense to continue to compete without making the improvements needed to beat those guys at the Olympia," Walker said on Instagram (h/t Doug Murray of Fitness Volt). "I need the offseason to make big improvements for the Olympia 2022."
However, this will still be a strong field, headlined by 2019 Arnold Classic and Mr. Olympia winner Brandon Curry. According to Roger Lockridge of BarBend, Curry has done substantial work to bring his legs more in line with his powerful upper body.
"[Curry's] been training in Kuwait since late December with the focus on bringing them up even more and being as ripped as possible when he takes the stage at around 250 pounds," Lockridge wrote.
Curry finished second in the 2021 Mr. Olympia.
William Bonac is another top contender, having won the Classic in both 2018 and 2020. He was unable to compete in Columbus last year because of travel issues, but he did return for the 2021 Olympia. As Lockridge noted, though, Bonac has finished behind Curry the past four times they have faced off.
Bonac finished second in the 2019 Mr. Olympia.
Steve Kuclo and Justin Rodriguez are two other names to watch, as both finished in the top five at last year's event—third and fourth, respectively.
Fans who want to check out the Arnold Classic live—along with highlights events from the Arnold Sports Festival—can stream the event via pay-per-view from Fanmio.