The Player Every NHL Team Should Shop at the Trade Deadline

0 of 32

Francois Lacasse/Getty Images

The NHL trade deadline is just a few weeks away, and as buyers and sellers continue to separate down the stretch, odds are good that we'll begin to see deals forming and becoming official. There's plenty of smoke around the league, which B/R's own Lyle Richardson broke down recently, and for teams looking to add that last piece to their roster, there are options aplenty.

Looking for a top-six forward to boost your attack? How about Claude Giroux or Filip Forsberg? In need of a defenseman for your Stanley Cup run? There are plenty of those available, ranging from Mark Giordano to John Klingberg.

There are also a few reclamation projects presumed to be available, meaning there's a little something for everyone between now and the March 21 deadline.

You usually have to give to get when it comes to trades, however. It's not every day that teams give away a player like Mark Stone (though, as we know, that does happen on occasion). As such, each team has at least one asset that it should be looking to move in the coming days.

The reasons for this will vary, ranging from lack of a systemic fit to an abundance of depth at a particular position. Regardless, here we're going to examine one player in each team's system who should be considered trade bait.

We'll do our best to source rumors when possible. Some organizations keep things pretty close to the vest, however, and in those instances, we'll make our speculation clear.