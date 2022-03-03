The Toughest Franchise-Tag Decisions Heading into 2022 NFL Free Agency

0 of 7

The 2022 edition of NFL free agency is nearly here. The market will officially open at 4 p.m. ET on March 16. Before then, teams will have a two-day window to contact and negotiate with players.

Between now and March 8, several teams will use the franchise tag to prevent key contributors from reaching free agency. Sometimes the tag will quickly lead to a long-term deal, as it did with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys last offseason, and sometimes it will serve as a one-year stopgap. Either way, it's a valuable, if often costly tool for teams to utilize.

Sometimes, the decision to use it is an easy one. The Cincinnati Bengals, for example, have $48.8 million in projected cap space. They want to keep safety Jessie Bates III. If Cincinnati hasn't signed Bates to an extension before the March 8 franchise-tag deadline, tagging him makes perfect sense.

Of course, things aren't always that simple. Factors like cap space, positional value, franchise outlook and roster composition can make for a tough decision.

Here, you'll find a look at the six toughest franchise-tag decisions heading into 2022 free agency. First, though, let's examine just how costly those decisions could be.