Sports Cards: 10 Most Valuable Baseball Rookie Cards of the 1990s

Raw: $15

PSA 9: $50

PSA 10: $300

The No. 1 prospect in baseball at the start of the 1996 and 1997 seasons, Andruw Jones is one of the most hyped minor leaguers of all time, and homering twice in Game 1 of the 1996 World Series when he was only 19 years old only fueled the fire.

When he burst onto the scene, his rookie cards were among the hottest sellers in the entire hobby. The fact that there are only two of them has helped increase demand, with the 1995 Bowman and 1995 Bowman's Best sets containing his only rookies.

While both cards sell for a similar price ungraded, the shiny foil nature of the Bowman's Best card makes it extremely difficult to find them in gem mint condition. Only 373 of the 3,125 submitted to PSA have come back with a PSA 10 grade.

Total Rookie Cards: 2