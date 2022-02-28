Giants' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

John Minchillo/Associated Press

It's safe to say that the New York Giants have some work ahead of them in the 2022 offseason. This franchise hasn't been above .500 at any point in the past five years and still doesn't know what it has in quarterback Daniel Jones.

According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, the Giants are unlikely to pick up the fifth-year option on Jones' deal because of this.

"It seems likely they will pass since he's yet to show any real consistency in his first three seasons as a starting quarterback, and it would mean guaranteeing him $20-plus million for 2023," Raanan wrote.

The Giants also head into free agency—which officially begins March 16—projected to be $11.6 million over the salary cap. New York has to create cap space to be a free-agency player, which is needs to be.

New York has two top-10 draft selections but isn't going to fix every issue in the draft. With this in mind, let's take a look at three positions New York must first fill in free agency.